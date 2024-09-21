Samsung Announces Special Offers on Galaxy S, M and F Series Smartphones Ahead of Festive Season in India

GURUGRAM, India – September 21, 2024 – Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today announced never-before-seen prices on select flagship Galaxy S, M and F series smartphones. The special pricing will allow customers to own Galaxy smartphones at their best prices available ever since their launch.

Galaxy S23 FE and Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23FE originally priced at INR 54999 will be available at just INR 27999. Similarly, Galaxy S23 originally priced starting INR 74999 will now be available at just INR 37999.

Galaxy S23 FE is the number one selling android smartphone in India above INR 30000, according to Counterpoint Research. Early this year Samsung had announced the roll out of Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy flagship devices including Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE, engineered to further the democratization of mobile AI. With the roll out of the Galaxy AI features, users of Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 FE will be able to take advantage of several features including Circle to Search, Live Translate and Note Assist amongst others. The broader integration of Galaxy AI across the Galaxy ecosystem also enables a seamless user experience in day-to-day tasks on AI-supported models, driving new levels of efficiency.

Galaxy S23FE comes with the flagship pro-grade nightography camera with 3x optical zoom and is powered by an epic 4nm chipset for ultimate and reliable performance, an attribute that is the backbone for epic experiences. The long-lasting 4500mAh battery intuitively adjusts to conserve energy, charging up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Galaxy S23 is an epic device with all-new camera features, including Nightography capabilities in low light, 50MP adaptive pixel sensor for photos with incredible details, as well as advanced portrait photos with AI Stereo Depth Map. It offers one of the fastest and most powerful performance ever in Galaxy to consumers with the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy that is optimized for Samsung.

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 Ultra originally priced at INR 109999 will be available at a jaw dropping price of only INR 69999. Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with 200MP sensor with adaptive pixels which can capture images with epic details. With the Super Quad Pixel AF, the rear camera can focus on subjects 50% faster. Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with custom designed Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy to deliver one of the world’s fastest mobile graphics. The flagship smartphone also comes with up to 2.7x larger vapor cooling chamber for reliable gaming performance.

Galaxy S24 Series

Galaxy S24 Ultra originally priced starting INR 129999 will be up for grabs at only INR 109999. Similarly, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 originally priced at INR 99999 and INR 74999 will be available at just INR 64999 and INR 59999 respectively.

Galaxy S24 series ushers in a new era of mobile AI, enabling consumers to do more with Galaxy AI. Galaxy S24 series enhances and redefines the phone’s most fundamental role: communication with Live Translate, two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls within the native app. With Interpreter, live conversations can be instantly translated on a split-screen view. It even works without cellular data or Wi-Fi. for messages and other apps. Chat Assist can help perfect conversational tones to ensure communication sounds as it was intended.

With the Note Assist feature in Samsung Notes users get AI-generated summaries and create templates that streamline notes with pre-made formats. For voice recordings, even when there are multiple speakers, Transcript Assist uses AI and Speech-to-Text technology to transcribe, summarize and even translate recordings.

Galaxy S24 Ultra’s ProVisual Engine is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities and maximize creative freedom. The Quad Tele System on Galaxy S24 Ultra now comes with a new 5x optical zoom lens that works with the 50MP sensor to enable optical-quality performance at zoom levels from 2x, 3x, 5x to 10x, enabling users to take professional-grade photographs. Images also show crystal clear results at 100x with enhanced digital zoom.

Nightography capabilities have also been upgraded on Galaxy S24 Ultra thanks to its 1.4 μm pixel size which is 60% bigger. Performance and durability are core foundations of Galaxy S24 Ultra. Galaxy S24 Ultra is equipped with Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy that delivers remarkable NPU improvement for incredibly efficient AI processing. Galaxy S24 Ultra comes equipped with 1.9 times larger vapor chamber, improving device surface temperature while also maximizing sustained performance power.

Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 feature a streamlined one-mass design and comes with 50MP triple camera setup. With upgraded Nightography capabilities, photos and videos shot with Galaxy S24+ and S24’s AI Zoom are brilliant in any conditions, even when zoomed in. Galaxy S24 series’ ProVisual Engine is a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools that transform image capturing abilities and maximize creative freedom. Whatever the task, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 provides an incredible experience thanks to the enhancements in its chipset, display and more. Equipped with a 6.7” and 6.2” display respectively, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 can reach up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. 1-120 Hz adaptive refresh rate on the smartphones also improve performance efficiency.

Galaxy M and F Series

Samsung also announced exciting festive offers on Galaxy M and F series smartphones. Galaxy M35 5G originally priced at INR 19999 will be available at just INR 13999. Recently launched Galaxy M05 and Galaxy F05 will be available for INR 6499.

Galaxy M35 5G

Galaxy M35 5G promises to redefine the smartphone experience with several segment-leading features. Galaxy M35 5G is powered by a 5nm-based Exynos 1380 processor with a Vapour cooling chamber for lag free performance and blazing-fast gaming experience. The smartphone comes with Segment’s only Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus®+ display protection for enhanced durability, segment-leading 120Hz sAMOLED display, 6000mAh long-lasting battery, stunning camera capabilities with Nightography and OIS (No Shake Cam) and other advanced features such as Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay feature.

Galaxy M05 and Galaxy F05

Galaxy M05 comes with features like 50MP dual camera, a long-lasting 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and a stunning 6.7” HD+ display, promising an immersive entertainment and enhanced camera experience. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 processor which allows seamless multitasking, enabling users to run multiple apps without any lag.

Galaxy F05 sports a stylish leather pattern design which exudes premium aesthetics. Galaxy F05 elevates the photography experience with its 50MP Dual camera capturing vibrant, detailed photos, even in low-light conditions with aperture F/1.8, while the 2MP depth-sensing camera delivers pictures with enhanced clarity. Galaxy F05 has 8MP front camera that helps capture high-quality selfies.

The offers on Galaxy S23FE, Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy M35 5G will go live starting September 26, 2024. Offers on Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24, Galaxy M05 and Galaxy F05 are already live.