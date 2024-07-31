Vice Chairman and CEO JH Han Visits Noida Factory, Signaling Growing Importance of India for Samsung

BENGALURU, India – July 31, 2024 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO, and Head of the Device Experience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, is currently on his second visit to India this year. The trip signals the growing importance of the country for the South Korean giant and includes Han’s visit to the company’s Noida factory — where Samsung manufactures smartphones, tablets, and refrigerators.

“India is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets globally and offers a huge opportunity for Samsung,” said Han. “We were among the first companies to invest in India, and I am happy that the Noida factory has emerged as one of our biggest facilities, manufacturing not only for India but for the world.”

Samsung unveiled its “AI for All” vision — which aims to improve the lives of consumers by bringing artificial intelligence and hyper-connectivity through open collaboration — at the start of the year.

This year, Samsung’s Galaxy AI-powered premium smartphones and Bespoke AI home appliances — such as refrigerators, ACs, and washing machines — have together created a unique connected devices ecosystem, enabling consumers to save energy besides providing convenience, connectivity, and comfort.

This ‘One Samsung’ experience driven by advanced technology has helped create differentiation for the company’s products and is driving strong consumer interest in segments such as premium refrigerators, which has been growing rapidly over the past years in India as consumers shift to big-capacity refrigerators providing enhanced features. Samsung continues to show leadership, introducing premium products into the market with Bespoke design and AI features.

Han also praised the contributions that India-based R&D teams are making in the development of new products and services.

“India has a large population of tech-savvy young consumers that inspire us to innovate,” Han added. “I am proud that many young, enterprising engineers who are playing an important role in the development of AI are working at our R&D centers in India.”

While Samsung is deeply dedicated to its commitment to “Make in India” through its two state-of-the-art manufacturing plants at Noida and Sriperumbudur, it is equally invested in a design center in Noida and three Research and Development (R&D) facilities. Of the three R&D facilities, that drive innovation for both local and global products, two are located in Noida and one in Bengaluru.