Samsung Galaxy M17 5G, with Segment-First OIS Camera and Enhanced Durability, Goes on Sale in India

Bengaluru, India — October 15, 2025: Samsung today announced that consumers in India can purchase the recently-launched Galaxy M17 5G starting today. Galaxy M17 5G will be available through Amazon, Samsung.com and select retail stores from INR 12499 for the 4/128 GB variant. The 6/128 GB and 8/128 GB variants will be available at INR 13999 and INR 15499 respectively. Consumers can also avail easy EMI offers, i.e. up to 3 months No Cost EMI, through all leading Banks/NBFC partners.

Galaxy M17 5G builds on the success of Galaxy M16 5G, one of Samsung’s best-selling smartphones in India, and continues Samsung’s legacy of bringing cutting-edge AI innovations to a wider audience.

It comes with the “No Shake Camera” in the INR 10000 – INR 15000 segment, with a 50MP OIS triple-camera system that is designed to capture blur-free photos and shake-free videos. The versatile triple-lens setup – comprising an Ultra-Wide Camera and Macro Camera – offers flexible framing for every scene. Galaxy M17 5G comes with segment-leading 13 MP high resolution front camera for stunning selfies.

Galaxy M17 5G is just 7.5 mm slim and features a premium camera deco, which is complemented by segment’s leading Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® for superior durability. This protection safeguards against accidental drops and scratches, offering users complete peace of mind. The device also features IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Galaxy M17 5G will be available in flaunt-worthy colours – Moonlight Silver & Sapphire Black.

Galaxy M17 5G introduces Circle to Search with Google, further advancing the democratisation of mobile AI across the Galaxy ecosystem. In addition, it features Gemini Live, delivering a new AI experience through real-time visual conversations powered by AI. The Galaxy M17 5G runs on Android 15 with One UI 7 straight out of the box, offering a clean, intuitive, and customisable user experience.

Galaxy M17 5G features segment’s leading 6.7” FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 1100 nits HBM peak brightness for better colour contrast, providing an immersive viewing experience. Powered by the 6nm-based Exynos 1330 processor, the Galaxy M17 5G delivers fast and power-efficient performance, ideal for seamless multitasking.

Galaxy M17 5G comes with six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It also comes with On-device Voice Mail, allowing callers to leave a message when a call goes unanswered, a segment-first feature.

Galaxy M17 5G comes with Samsung Knox Vault, Samsung’s most advanced, hardware-based security innovation, safeguarding user data against both hardware and software threats. Additionally, features such as Voice Focus reduce background noise, ensuring clearer and more immersive call quality. It also features Samsung Wallet with “Tap & Pay” functionality, enabling consumers to make secure payments effortlessly with just a tap.