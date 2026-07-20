Samsung Launches ‘Back to School’ Offers on Galaxy AI Devices, Making Smarter Learning More Accessible to Students

Gurugram, July 20: Samsung India today announced its ‘Back to School’ offers across the Galaxy ecosystem, enabling students to access the latest Galaxy AI-powered devices designed to support learning, creativity and productivity throughout the academic year.

Under the campaign, ‘Start School . Stand Out. Grow Further with Samsung AI ’, Samsung is offering exclusive student benefits through the Samsung Student+ Programme, including discounts of up to 10% on select products, attractive bank offers , no-cost EMI options and upgrade benefits across Samsung ’s latest range of smartphones, tablets, laptops, monitors and wearables.

Smarter Learning with Galaxy AI

Samsung ’s latest Galaxy devices are powered by Galaxy AI , bringing intelligent experiences that help students communicate, collaborate and access information more effectively. Features such as Live Translate, Chat Assist and Circle to Search with Google enable students to overcome language barriers, improve productivity and find information instantly, making learning more intuitive and efficient.

Galaxy Book6 Pro: Built for Productivity

Students can avail benefits of up to INR 5,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards on Galaxy Book6 Pro, bringing the effective price to INR 1,73,990, along with an additional student discount of up to 10%. Powered by the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processor with an advanced NPU, Galaxy Book6 Pro delivers AI -enhanced performance, immersive visuals and seamless multitasking for assignments, presentations and creative projects.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Learn, Create and Collaborate

Students can avail benefits of up to INR 5,000 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards on Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, along with student discounts of up to 10%.

Featuring a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, enhanced S Pen experience and Galaxy AI capabilities, Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra enables students to take notes, sketch ideas, organise coursework and collaborate effortlessly.

Smart Monitor M8: A Complete Study Setup

To create a more productive learning environment, students can avail benefits of up to INR 3,000 on select bank cards on Smart Monitor M8, bringing the effective price to INR 46,699, along with student discounts of up to 10%. The Smart Monitor M8 combines a premium display experience with smart connectivity features, enabling students to transition seamlessly between learning , entertainment and productivity. It also hosts a built-in SlimFit Camera, that lets students stay connected to their friends, classmates and family seamlessly.

Galaxy Ecosystem: Connected Experiences Across Devices

Samsung ’s connected ecosystem allows Galaxy smartphones, tablets and laptops to work together seamlessly. Features such as Quick Share make transferring large files fast and effortless, while Multi Control allows students to drag and drop content, copy and paste text and images, and manage projects across multiple Galaxy devices with ease.

Galaxy S26 Series: Flagship AI for Students

Students can avail savings of up to 50% on the Galaxy S26 Series through the Galaxy Forever programme, with Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra . Eligible students can avail a 7% student discount on the price. Powered by Galaxy AI , the Galaxy S26 Series delivers intelligent features that help students stay organised, communicate effectively and unlock new levels of creativity.

Galaxy Forever is a flagship ownership programme that lets customers own a Galaxy S26 Ultra or Galaxy S26 Plus by paying just 50% of the device price over 12 no-cost EMIs through a credit card or Samsung Finance+. After one year, customers can either upgrade to Samsung ’s next Galaxy flagship smartphone by returning their device under an assured 50% buyback programme, or pay the remaining 50% in the 13th month to keep their device.

The programme also includes Samsung Care+ worth INR 13,999 for 13 months, offering Accidental and Liquid Damage Protection with zero deductibles. This enables Samsung ’s no-questions-asked return policy, giving customers added peace of mind throughout their ownership journey.

Complete the Experience with Galaxy Watch8 and Galaxy Buds4 Series

Samsung is also offering attractive benefits on Galaxy Watch8, Galaxy Buds4 Series and a range of Galaxy accessories. Galaxy Watch8 helps students manage academics, extracurricular activities and wellbeing through advanced health tracking, AI -powered Bedtime Guidance and quick access to Google Gemini. Meanwhile, Galaxy Buds4 Series features Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and enhanced call clarity, helping students stay focused during online classes, study sessions and daily commutes.

How Can Students Access These Offers