Samsung Launches Bespoke AI Refrigerator Series with AI Features Redefining Smart Cooling

Gurugram India, 14th, February 2025: Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today launched its latest Bespoke AI Refrigerator series in the 330L & 350L capacity range. This new range combines advanced AI-driven features like AI Energy Mode, AI Home Care, and Smart Forward with elegant designs and versatile storage options. Aimed at addressing the unique needs of Indian consumers, the series offers a harmonious blend of functionality, style, and innovation.

The new Bespoke AI Refrigerators provide smart energy management, improved freshness retention, and active fresh filter, which eliminates upto 99.9% of harmful bacteria, all of which is wrapped in a sleek and customizable exterior. With its durable and energy-efficient Digital Inverter Compressor, backed by a 20-year warranty, the series is poised to redefine modern refrigeration in India.

“Our Bespoke AI Refrigerator series offer consumers a perfect balance of technology, design, and convenience. From AI-driven energy optimization to innovative cooling and hygiene solutions, this series caters to the evolving lifestyles of Indian families. With stylish finishes and advanced features like Smart Forward, AI Home care, Twin Cooling Plus™ and Convertible 5-in-1 Modes, we aim to empower our customers with appliances that redefine everyday living,” said Ghufran Alam ,Senior Director, Digital Appliances, Samsung India.

Design, Capacity, Price, and Availability

Available in Real Stainless, Luxe Black, Elegant Inox, and Black Matt, these refrigerators are designed to seamlessly integrate with contemporary home interiors in capacities of 330L and 350L. This caters to diverse household needs with availability at leading retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Samsung’s official website.

AI Energy Mode:

The AI Energy Mode leverages advanced AI algorithms to optimize energy consumption by analyzing the refrigerator’s usage patterns. This intelligent system identifies peak and off-peak hours of usage, adjusting energy requirements accordingly to achieve up to 10% energy savings. By reducing unnecessary energy usage, it not only ensures cost efficiency for households but also supports sustainable living by lowering carbon footprints. This feature is particularly beneficial for environmentally conscious consumers seeking to balance performance with responsibility.

SmartThings Home Care:

SmartThings Home Care offers a seamless integration of real-time monitoring and diagnostics, allowing users to ensure their refrigerator operates at peak efficiency. By comparing past and current performance data, this feature detects potential issues early, minimizing disruptions. Additionally, it provides users with proactive maintenance tips via the SmartThings app, enabling them to extend the lifespan of their refrigerator while ensuring consistent cooling performance. This tool exemplifies Samsung’s commitment to convenience and advanced home care solutions.

Smart Forward:

Designed to enhance the interconnected smart home ecosystem, Smart Forward ensures uninterrupted operation by transferring tasks seamlessly between connected devices. For example, in a multi-appliance setup, the refrigerator can communicate with other devices to adjust cooling requirements based on usage. This feature is ideal for users who rely on an integrated home automation system, as it enhances convenience and ensures that every device operates harmoniously for a smarter lifestyle.

Wi-Fi Enabled Convenience:

The Wi-Fi-enabled refrigerators redefine convenience by empowering users to control and monitor their appliance remotely via the SmartThings app. Whether it is adjusting the temperature, activating Power Cool or Power Freeze modes, or receiving maintenance notifications, users can manage their refrigerator from anywhere. For instance, while grocery shopping; users can remotely lower the temperature to store perishable items immediately upon returning home. This feature exemplifies modern convenience tailored to dynamic lifestyles.

Convertible 5-in-1 Modes:

The Convertible 5-in-1 Modes provide unparalleled flexibility, making these refrigerators suitable for the diverse needs of Indian households. The five modes that range from Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation, and Home Alone, cater to specific situations. This adaptability ensures optimal energy savings and maximum utility.

Twin Cooling Plus™:

The Twin Cooling Plus™ technology is designed to enhance freshness retention and prevent odor mixing. By using two independent evaporators and fans, it maintains separate cooling environments for the fridge and freezer compartments. This results in up to two times longer freshness, with up to 70% moisture retention for fruits and vegetables. By isolating odors, it preserves the natural flavors of stored items. This feature is a game-changer for households looking for prolonged freshness and hygienic storage.

Active Fresh Filter+:

The Active Fresh Filter+ system employs advanced activated carbon filtration to maintain clean and hygienic air circulation inside the refrigerator. It eliminates up to 99.99% of bacteria and neutralizes odors, ensuring a sterile environment for food storage. Additionally, it continuously sterilizes and deodorizes the air, offering peace of mind to users who prioritize health and hygiene.

Power Cool and Power Freeze:

The Power Cool and Power Freeze functions are designed for rapid cooling and freezing needs. Power Cool lowers the fridge temperature quickly, ideal for chilling beverages or fresh produce on demand. Power Freeze accelerates ice-making and freezing of food items, making it perfect for parties or impromptu gatherings. Together, these features provide quick solutions for busy lifestyles that require efficient refrigeration.

Digital Inverter Compressor:

The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures consistent and energy-efficient cooling by automatically adjusting its speed in response to cooling demands. This minimizes wear and tear, reducing noise and power consumption. With a 20-year warranty, the compressor offers unmatched durability and reliability, making it an investment in long-term performance and peace of mind.