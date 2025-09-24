San Diego International Airport Opens New Terminal 1 With SITA’s Seamless Curb-to-Gate Experience

GENEVA, September 24, 2025 — With demand for air travel rising, airports across the U.S. face the challenge of handling more passengers while keeping journeys stress-free. San Diego International Airport’s (SAN) brand-new Terminal 1 is tackling this head-on with a streamlined curb-to-gate experience powered by a full suite of SITA technologies.

The new 1.2 million-square-foot, 30-gate facility includes SITA CUPPS (Common Use Passenger Processing) equipment deployed across check-in counters and boarding gates, 66 self-service TS6 kiosks, US Exit biometric face pods at select gates, and SITA Airport Vision flight information displays system throughout. Dynamic electronic signage powered by Airport Vision directs passengers in real time to airline counters, while integration with 3rd party sensors shows up-to-the-minute security wait times before passengers enter screening.

At the curbside, common-use kiosks and check-in counters enable any airline to serve any passenger, across entire new terminal facility. This flexibility is especially important for Southwest Airlines traffic, which represents more than half of SAN’s runway volume. Inside, the modular, common-use platform ensures airlines can shift flights or counters seamlessly as demand fluctuates.

Beyond passenger benefits, the project highlights how airports are increasingly “designing to technology.” From the early design stage, SITA worked with construction partners Turner-Flatiron and Rosendin Electric to integrate critical passenger systems. This collaboration helped reduce risk and ensured the terminal opened on time and on budget, despite the scale and complexity of the $3 billion redevelopment.

“Across North America, airports are under pressure to expand capacity while keeping the passenger journey smooth and reliable,” said Shawn Gregor, President Americas at SITA. “Terminal 1 at San Diego shows what’s possible when technology is integrated from the ground up. From common-use flexibility to real-time information and biometrics, our role has been to help the airport move passengers more efficiently while supporting the construction team in delivering this landmark project.”

““Partnering with SITA ensured our new terminal delivers a seamless and innovative experience for our passengers,” said Jessica Bishop, Director of Information and Technology Services at San Diego International Airport. “Their systems give us the flexibility to adapt in real time, and their collaboration throughout construction helped us open this world-class terminal on schedule.”

The opening of Terminal 1 marks a new era for San Diego International Airport, with a modern, flexible, and passenger-friendly experience powered by SITA’s proven technologies and long-standing industry expertise.