Riyadh, KSA, 8 August 2024 — Writer Relocations, a leading global player in the relocation industry, highlights Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a pioneering force in the global industrial sector. The Kingdom’s major industrial cities, such as Jubail and Yanbu, are central to this development, attracting a significant influx of professionals from Europe and America.

Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector experienced a 63% increase in new investments in 2023, amounting to SR15 billion ($3.99 billion). The number of industrial units also surged by 10%, reaching 11,549 in 2023. These developments align with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, aimed at diversifying the economy and reducing dependency on oil by fostering industrial growth and innovation.

Anoop Bosco, Regional Head Middle East at Writer Relocations, remarked: “Saudi Arabia’s swift ascent as a key industrial hub is showcased by its world-class cities like Jubail and Yanbu. These cities are driving industrial innovation and development, making the Kingdom a sought-after destination for top talent from Europe and North America. Writer Relocations is honoured to facilitate this influx of skilled professionals by ensuring seamless relocations for individuals and their families moving to the Kingdom. Our mission is to provide a smooth transition and comprehensive support, enabling professionals to effectively contribute to Saudi Arabia’s industrial growth.”

For over 75 years, Writer Relocations has been at the forefront of the global relocation industry, offering comprehensive end-to-end services in the people and asset mobility sector. Handling more than 8,000 relocations annually, the company caters to the needs of employees and executives from over 3,000 global companies, solidifying its position as a premier mobility partner.

Jubail and Yanbu are exemplars of industrial success, featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced facilities, and a commitment to sustainable development. These cities play a crucial role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and reduce dependency on oil by fostering industrial growth and innovation.