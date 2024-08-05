Saudi Arabia to Organize Global Forum for Social Responsibility 2024 in October 28-29 in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia will Organize the Global CSR Forum 2024 on October 28-29 in Riyadh.

Organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, under the patronage of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, this two-day event will bring together leading sector voices to discuss innovative solutions for corporate social responsibility (CSR).The forum is of importance to Saudi Arabia as it looks to solidify its leadership in the field and pursue the ambitious objectives of the Kingdom’s transformation program, Vision 2030.

Through this forum, The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development seeks to empower private sector decision-makers, government representatives, development organizations, and experts in social responsibility and sustainability. The event provides a platform for dialogue, addressing challenges, exploring development opportunities, and encouraging innovation. It aims to shape the future of social responsibility on a global scale, stimulate excellence and competitiveness among participants, and foster partnerships across the public, private, and non-profit sectors. Moreover, the forum will open doors for international collaborations in this crucial field.

The 2024 Global CSR Forum stands as the premier assembly for business leaders and CEOs from private sector companies and institutions. This event will spotlight their social responsibilities, achievements, and strategies for economic growth, societal well-being, and environmental protection. The forum provides a valuable opportunity for stakeholders to connect, share remarkable experiences, and discuss success stories through engaging panel discussions, interactive workshops, and an accompanying exhibition. By following best international practices, the forum aims to enhance impact and promote sustainable development worldwide.

The organization of the Global CSR Forum highlights Saudi Arabia’s efforts in social responsibility and its increasing international role as one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing economies. The Kingdom has made significant strides in addressing global challenges, securing the 16th position in the 2024 iteration of the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook’s Social Responsibility Index.

Notably, Saudi Arabia has made social responsibility a strategic priority within its Vision 2030.