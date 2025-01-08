Saviynt Strengthens India’s Digital Shift with AWS, Azure

Saviynt, a leading provider of cloud-native identity and governance platform solutions, today highlighted its commitment to advancing digital transformation for customers in India by offering dedicated tenants on AWS and Azure. Saviynt is empowering businesses to navigate a rapidly evolving threat landscape with tailored identity security solutions designed to meet their unique security and compliance needs.

As organizations accelerate their digital transformation, the need for stringent cybersecurity and regulatory compliance has become paramount. Saviynt’s dedicated tenants address these critical challenges by providing Indian enterprises, and global organizations operating in the region, with the tools to secure their critical assets. This solution ensures full compliance with local data protection regulations while offering unmatched scalability, flexibility, and performance.

“India is a strategic market for Saviynt, and we are proud to play a pivotal role in helping our customers strengthen their cybersecurity infrastructure,” said Dan Mountstephen, senior vice president, APJ at Saviynt. “Our dedicated tenants on AWS and Azure allow organizations to address their unique security challenges while streamlining operations and ensuring adherence to compliance mandates.”

Saviynt’s Identity Cloud enables businesses to achieve transformative benefits, including operational efficiency, enhanced compliance, and faster onboarding processes. According to a Forrester Consulting study, organizations deploying Saviynt’s Identity Cloud have realized a 240% return on investment (ROI) and $34.4 million in benefits over three years.

Key Benefits of Saviynt’s Dedicated Tenants:

Enhanced Security and Compliance: Isolated environments on AWS and Azure ensure data residency and compliance with local and global regulations, reducing risks associated with security breaches and non-compliance.

Improved Performance: Dedicated infrastructure delivers faster access to applications and ensures seamless scalability for growing workloads.

Operational Efficiency: Automation capabilities streamline processes such as application access and user provisioning, significantly reducing manual workloads and operational costs.

Accelerated Onboarding: With Saviynt’s platform, businesses achieve a 90% reduction in onboarding time for employees and contractors, driving productivity and cost savings.

“Saviynt is committed to empowering Indian enterprises to thrive in an increasingly digital-first world,” said Sapna Nair, general manager, India at Saviynt. “As India leads the charge in digital innovation and with the implementation of acts like the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, we are focused on empowering organizations to safeguard their most critical assets—identity data. By leveraging our dedicated tenants, organizations can focus on growth and innovation, knowing their identity security is in expert hands.”

With its cutting-edge identity security solutions, Saviynt continues to play a critical role in strengthening India’s cybersecurity infrastructure and fostering economic growth. Its commitment to enhancing resilience and efficiency reaffirms its role as a trusted partner for enterprises navigating today’s complex threat environment.