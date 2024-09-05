Hyderabad, September 05th, 2024 – On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Haldiram’s, one of the most trusted brands in the Indian culinary landscape, is set to elevate the festive celebrations with its varied range of Modaks that includes Shahi Modak, Kesar Modak, Kaju Modak and Assorted Modak Box. Crafted with tradition, this new Modak range promises to let everyone indulge in divine delight by bringing a sweet touch to festivities. This festive season, enhance the celebrations with Haldiram’s by bringing joy and sweetness to loved ones. Make the occasion even more special and memorable with the Modak range, which is perfect for sharing in the spirit of togetherness.

The Shahi Modak’s aromatic flavours blend the finest ingredients with a royal touch, making it a luxurious offering that embodies the essence of festivity. Infused with the golden hue of saffron, the Kesar Modak promises a fragrant and flavorful journey. Each bite of Kesar Modak is a celebration of purity and tradition making it an ideal choice for sharing with loved ones during this auspicious time. The Kaju Modak is a delightful treat made with premium cashews and offers a melt-in-the-mouth experience. The Assorted Modak box is for those who desire a variety of exquisite flavours, as it features a mix of all signature Modaks, allowing everyone to enjoy a diverse taste experience in one box. Embrace the essence of devotion with the flavours that promise to elevate the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi with the most revered prasad, available in sets of 11 or 21 pieces. The assorted box features seven heavenly pieces of Shahi Modak, Kesar Modak and Kaju Modak, to celebrate the grandeur of Lord Ganesha.

The new Modak range will be available at Haldiram’s outlets such as Nagpur, Indore, Raipur, Bilaspur, Bhilai, Jabalpur, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Jamb, Latur, Washim, Ankleshwar, Rajkot, Shegaon, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Pune, Nashik, Shirdi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Surat, Vapi, Valsad and on the website, ensuring that these sweet delights are conveniently accessible to everyone celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. The product is also available at airport outlets in Nasik, Mumbai All Terminals, Bhopal, Nagpur, Kochin, Kannur, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Trivandrum as well as through delivery channels like Swiggy and Zomato.

This Ganesh Chaturthi, the brand is proud to honour Maharashtra’s cherished tradition with a special focus on the Modak, to celebrate the rich heritage of this regional favourite, while delighting the senses. Each range of Modak is a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to tradition, quality and taste, prepared and designed to offer an unparalleled and authentic experience of sweet indulgence. Experience the true essence of Maharashtra with the soulful taste of Modak which has been a symbol of festivity for generations.