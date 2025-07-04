Say Hello to the Founders of DFW Injury Lawyers

Behind every strong law firm is a story, a true mission, and at DFW Injury Lawyers, the story begins with two Texans who care deeply about helping people when unfortunate accidents and injuries turn their lives upside down.

At the heart of their legal mission is a simple but powerful belief: when bad things happen to good people, someone needs to step in and fight for justice, especially against big insurance companies and corporations.

With this goal in mind, built in the heart of Texas, a place known for its resilience, community values, and fighting spirit, from their Dallas base to the Fort Worth Office – DFW Injury Lawyers, their team continues to bring experience, compassion, and determination to every case they take on, standing by the people who need it most.

They understand that injured clients often feel overwhelmed and rattled by the legal system, which is why they’ve built their firm with a clear mindset: giving each client the strongest chance at full and fair compensation.

Meet the Founders

Kevin L. Edwards

Kevin L. Edwards, co-founder of DFW Injury Lawyers, initially didn’t plan on becoming a patron for the injured, but after years in the courtroom, that’s exactly what he became. With a sharp legal mind and a deep sense of fairness, he found his purpose in helping people who’ve been hurt through no fault of their own.

He is a skilled attorney who has spent the last 15 years advocating for the rights of individuals harmed by the negligence of others. He has worked on a wide range of cases, including car accidents, dangerous products, and large lawsuits against pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Kevin has represented thousands of victims, always with the same goal: to get them the justice and compensation they deserve.

He began by defending large insurance companies. After years of watching real people get pushed around and denied fair treatment, he’d had enough. So, he made a bold choice: to switch sides and stand up for those who truly needed someone in their corner.

Over the years, Kevin’s work has earned him recognition across the legal community. He was named a Rising Star by SuperLawyers from 2013 to 2017 and included in the Top 40 Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers Association from 2014 to 2017.

He is also a proud member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and America’s Top 100 Personal Injury Attorneys, recognitions given to lawyers who have secured significant results for their clients.

Now, as co-founder of DFW Injury Lawyers, Kevin brings heart, grit, and a no-quit attitude to every case. Because for him, every case he fights is personal.

Pedro “Peter” de la Cerda

Pedro “Peter” de la Cerda has always believed in standing up for what’s right. With deep Texas roots and a strong sense of justice, he started his legal career on the defence side, representing large hospitals, doctors, trucking companies, and manufacturers. He handled serious cases involving injuries, medical malpractice, and defective products.

But after years of seeing real people suffer without fair compensation, something changed; he decided to stand with the injured, not the powerful.

Peter completed his undergraduate degree in Psychology from the University of Texas at Austin in just three years. He went on to earn both his Juris Doctorate and MBA from Texas Tech University, graduating with honours.

Today, Peter brings his inside knowledge of defence strategies to the courtroom, using it to fight for justice on behalf of everyday people. He knows exactly how big companies operate and uses that experience to his clients’ advantage. Fluent in Spanish, Peter also serves a broader community with clear communication and care.

He’s licensed to practice in both Texas and California, and his work has earned him top honours, including Super Lawyers Rising Star from 2014 to 2017 and Top 40 Under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers. Since 2018, he has been named a Super Lawyer every year, a distinction held by only 5% of attorneys.

Partnering with Others

Pedro and Kevin also welcome connections; they’re open to partnering with other trusted personal injury lawyers across Texas. If you share their passion for justice and want to work together to help more people, they’re always open to a conversation.

With founders who have experience on both sides of the courtroom, this firm aims to be the muscle that injured clients need, treating every case with both toughness and care.