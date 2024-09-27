Sayaji Hotels Appoints Dinesh Dahiya as General Manager of Business Development

Mumbai, September 2024: Sayaji Hotels, a leading name in the Indian hospitality industry, recently announced the appointment of Dinesh Dahiya as the General Manager – Business Development. He returned to the organization after serving as Vice President of Sales & Revenue Management for nearly two years, starting in May 2020. In his new role, he spearheads strategic initiatives to drive portfolio development, and acquisitions, promote partnerships, revenue growth, and explore new business opportunities across regions.

Dinesh Dahiya brings over 25 years of industry experience in the hospitality sector, including his tenure with several renowned organizations nationwide, focused on enhancing development, revenue and guest experiences. With an MBA in Sales & Service Marketing from IIT Roorkee, he blends strategic insight with operational expertise, positioning himself as a key leader for Sayaji Hotel’s growth initiatives. Throughout his career, he had led initiatives to promote business development, strategic planning, and revenue management, leveraging modern technologies and industry trends to create innovative solutions.

Reflecting on his appointment, Dinesh Dahiya said, “It is a privilege to return to Sayaji Hotels, a brand that has always held a special place for me. I’m excited to take on this new role and collaborate with the talented team at Sayaji, once again, to drive the business forward. My focus is on utilizing strategic insights and operational excellence to further strengthen the brand’s position in the market.”

During his previous tenure with Sayaji Hotels, he made significant contributions by leading the sales and revenue management functions. His innovative strategies played a key role in navigating the brand through challenging market conditions. As the General Manager – Business Development, his role involves developing and implementing business development strategies aligned with Sayaji Hotels’ long-term goals, identifying target markets, and setting portfolio development initiatives. His key responsibilities also include identifying and securing prime hospitality properties, assessing industry trends, and fostering partnerships with key stakeholders – bringing projects to life, from concept to reality.

Saba Dhanani, Director – Marketing, Communications & Operations at Sayaji Hotels, shared, “We are thrilled to have Dinesh rejoin the Sayaji family. Previously, his extensive experience has contributed significantly to our sales and revenue management. We are confident that, in Dinesh’s new role, his leadership, deep understanding of the brand and the ability to create strategic partnerships and drive business development would be pivotal to our growth.”

Dinesh Dahiya’s passion for continuous learning and his industry engagement kept him at the forefront of hospitality trends, making him a key asset in Sayaji Hotels’ efforts to strengthen its market presence and expand its portfolio.