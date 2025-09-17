SBI General Insurance Launches Unique Health Scanning Feature on Its Mobile App

Mumbai, 17th September 2025 – SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies, has launched an innovative, unique health tracking feature on its mobile app, marking a significant advancement in health and wellness promotion. This new feature leverages advanced biometric technology to provide users with easy access to important health metrics through simple face and finger scans. The initiative offers a seamless, contactless, and tech-enabled approach to proactive wellness, designed to support users in taking charge of their health and well-being in real time.

The health tracking feature, developed in collaboration with CarePlix, enables users to access vital health metrics such as heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, BMI, body weight, stress levels, total body fat, body water and more. By simply scanning their face or finger, users can quickly gain a comprehensive understanding of their health, empowering them to make informed decisions about their wellness.

Utilizing CarePlix’s innovative remote photoplethysmography (rPPG) technology, this feature extracts health data from a simple video recording via the device’s camera or by fingerprint scanning, allowing users to monitor their health anytime, anywhere, without the need for physical sensors or needles.

Speaking about the launch, Shri Mohd. Arif Khan, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, SBI General Insurance, “This innovative health scanning feature is a major step towards offering accessible health insights beyond traditional insurance. It reflects our vision of a digitally empowered, health-conscious society, equipping individuals to actively manage their well-being. By integrating proactive wellness with ease, this feature positions us at the forefront of the health insurance sector, where innovation and convenience merge seamlessly with everyday life. The Company will continue to expand its technological capabilities to provide customers with advanced and user-friendly solutions.”

The new biometric health feature is available for existing and new customers. The app also offers 5% discounts on standard lab tests through partnered providers, providing further value to customers. The ease of use and instant accessibility of health metrics reflect SBI General Insurance’s dedication to fostering a digitally connected customer base and providing them with practical tools to stay healthy.

This launch marks a key milestone in SBI General Insurance’s digital journey, reinforcing its commitment to customer-centric innovation and value-added services beyond traditional insurance, aimed at building a healthier, more secure society.