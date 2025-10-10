SBI General Insurance Supports Meri Policy Mere Haath and Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan Campaign Aimed to Empower Farmers

Mumbai, 10th October, 2025: SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies, join hands with the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare to actively participate in two major nationwide initiatives — “Meri Policy Mere Haath” (MPMH) campaign under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), and “Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan” (VKSA). These collaborative efforts are focused on empowering and supporting Indian farmer communities during the crucial Kharif season across key states including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. Through these initiatives, SBI General Insurance aims to strengthen farmers’ resilience, promote crop insurance awareness, and facilitate sustainable agricultural growth nationwide.

The MPMH campaign, scheduled from 1st October to 31st October 2025, aims to directly engage with every farmer enrolled under PMFBY nationwide. The campaign aims to ensure that crop insurance policies are delivered directly at farmers’ doorstep, making the process simpler and more accessible. In addition to policy distribution, SBI General Insurance will conduct extensive awareness drives such as Fasal Bima Pathshalas, Women centric workshops etc. designed to educate farmers on the benefits and coverage details on the crop insurance schemes. Through these activities, the campaign aims to equip farmers with comprehensive knowledge on how to intimate claims— including the procedures, documentation required, and key timelines. This guidance will help farmers navigate the claim process confidently, maximizing the support they receive during challenging times.

In a major step towards transforming Indian agriculture, the VKSA initiative is set to run from 3rd October to 18th October, 2025. Focused on enhancing farmer awareness, the campaign will showcase innovative technologies that bridge traditional practices with modern advancements. With emphasis on precision farming, smart irrigation, and crop management, VKSA empowers farmers with sustainable solutions for higher productivity and income stability.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Naveen Chandra Jha, MD & CEO of SBI General Insurance, said “For over nine years, SBI General has been privileged to partner with PMFBY, standing firmly with India’s farmers. Our commitment is not just about crop insurance—it is about delivering Suraksha aur Bharosa at every step. By empowering farmers with awareness, accessibility, and resilience, we help them face uncertainties with confidence. Through direct engagement at the grassroots and collaboration with key stakeholders, we are creating tangible impact—protecting livelihoods, reducing vulnerabilities, and enabling rural communities to thrive. This reflects our mission to safeguard farmers’ interests while contributing to the Government’s vision of an Atmanirbhar and resilient agricultural sector.”

To enhance the campaign’s reach, various communication channels will be included, such as social media engagement, and farmer gatherings like Kisan Melas, Kisan Goshtis etc with the primary goal of extending policy education to the agricultural community. The initiative will include state governments, banking institutions, insurance corporations, and Common Service Centers (CSC) – Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLE) working together to provide a financial safety net for Indian farmers.

These efforts underline SBI General Insurance’s commitment to empowering farmers and supporting India’s agriculture sector.