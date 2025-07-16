SBI Life Insurance launches IdeationX 2.0 to engage top 100 B-schools across India

India, 16 July 2025: SBI Life Insurance, one of India’s most trusted life insurance companies, has launched the second edition of its flagship innovation initiative ‘IdeationX 2.0’. SBI Life’s IdeationX is a platform that empowers young talent to innovate and co-create solutions for real-world challenges in the life insurance industry. Now in its second edition, IdeationX 2.0 is encouraging promising talent from India’s top 100 B-schools to contribute meaningfully to the nation’s mission of ‘Insurance for All by 2047.’

IdeationX was launched as an exclusive initiative for B-Schools with the goal of fostering collaboration between the industry and the nation’s future business leaders. The second edition promises to be significantly bigger, reaching out to top 100 B-schools across India and engaging over 25,000 students. This initiative not only encourages the country’s innovative young minds but also provides exposure to a larger opportunity of contributing towards the growth of the life insurance sector in the country.

As a part of this initiative, SBI Life launched its campus engagement drive on 15th July 2025. The engagement drive will cover leading B-schools across the country including NIMNS, IIM Lucknow, IIM Kozhikode, Xavier Institute of Management Bhubaneshwar, among others, through a mix of on-ground activations and virtual engagements.

The registration window of the microsite https://sbilifeideationx.com/ is LIVE for the top 100 B-Schools and select undergraduate colleges of India.

During this drive, the senior leadership of SBI Life Insurance including Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications and CSR will be interacting directly with the students to exchange ideas and encourage participation. Through this engagement, the company aims to promote innovation at the college level, encouraging the development of ideas that could potentially shape the future of the insurance industry and support the nation’s broader financial inclusion goals.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, “Despite the growth in business numbers year-on-year, India’s overall insurance penetration remains less than 4%. As we move forward in our attempts to increase insurance penetration in the country, SBI Life believes that while technology, AI and innovation will be the key factors for growth, our focus through the IdeationX initiative is about generating scalable solutions created by young minds who are future leaders of the country.” He further added, “With the theme of ‘Insurance for All’, IdeationX 2.0 is in effect liberating the ingenuity of India’s brightest minds, to ideate, innovate and co-create solutions for the nation’s aspiration of ‘Insurance for all by 2047’. As we tap into 25,000 students from the country’s top 100 B-schools, we sincerely hope this opportunity to solve real-world challenges excites the young minds to participate wholeheartedly, unfettered by any real-world constraints.”