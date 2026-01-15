SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF and HDFC MF Lead Amagi Media Labs’ Rs. 805 Crore Anchor Book Ahead of IPO

Mumbai, Jan 15: Amagi Media Labs Ltd. (Amagi) has successfully raised Rs. 805 crore from marquee anchor investors ahead of its Rs. 1,789-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO), set to open on 13th January 2026. The company allotted 2,22,95,799 equity shares to 42 anchor investors at Rs. 361 per share, the upper end of the price band.

Amagi’s IPO is CY2026’s first deep-tech, SaaS, and private sector IPO. Leading domestic mutual funds—SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund—have taken the majority of the anchor portion allocation, marking a rare instance where all three top consortium fund houses have participated as anchors.

The company’s strategic anchor allocation includes 35 resident and 7 non-resident investors, encompassing domestic and foreign funds, and long-only insurance companies. Other notable anchor investors include Birla MF, Fidelity, Motilal Oswal MF, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata MF, Franklin Templeton MF, 360One, Baroda BNP MF, Amundi, PGIM MF, Bandhan MF, Susquehanna International (SIG), Bharti Axa, Isometry Capital, Societe Generale, Creaegis, Edelweiss Tokio Life, New Vernon Capital, and Helios (including MF), reflecting strong investor confidence in the company.

The public issue will close on January 16, 2026, extended by four days due to local municipal elections in Maharashtra.

The IPO comprises a Fresh Issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs. 816 crore, and an Offer for Sale of up to 26,942,343 equity shares by the selling shareholders. The fresh issue proceeds will be used for technology and cloud infrastructure investment, inorganic growth through acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

The Offer for Sale includes shares by institutional investors such as PI Opportunities Fund I & II, Accel India VI (Mauritius) Ltd, Trudy Holdings, Norwest Venture Partners X – Mauritius, as well as shares from individual selling shareholders, including Rahul Garg, Rajat Garg, Kollengode Ramanathan Lakshminarayana, Prem Gupta, and Rajesh Ramaiah.

Amagi’s equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE).

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. Ltd., Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt. Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., and Avendus Capital Pvt. Ltd. are acting as the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) for the IPO.