SBI Receives World’s Best Consumer Bank 2025 and Best Bank in India 2025 Awards from Global Finance, New York

Mumbai, October 23rd, 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) received two prestigious accolades from Global Finance, New York at the Global Finance Award Ceremony held during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings 2025: World’s Best Consumer Bank 2025 and Best Bank in India 2025.

This dual recognition reinforces SBI’s position as a global banking leader committed to innovation, financial inclusion, and customer excellence. The awards acknowledge the bank’s success in delivering world-class banking experiences to its extensive customer base while maintaining technological leadership and expanding services across India’s diverse geographic landscape.