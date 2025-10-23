SBI Receives World’s Best Consumer Bank 2025 and Best Bank in India 2025 Awards from Global Finance, New York

Mumbai, October 23rd, 2025: State Bank of India (SBI) received two prestigious accolades from Global Finance, New York at the Global Finance Award Ceremony held during the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings 2025: World’s Best Consumer Bank 2025 and Best Bank in India 2025.
This dual recognition reinforces SBI’s position as a global banking leader committed to innovation, financial inclusion, and customer excellence. The awards acknowledge the bank’s success in delivering world-class banking experiences to its extensive customer base while maintaining technological leadership and expanding services across India’s diverse geographic landscape.
Shri Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Group Chairman, State Bank of India, commented on the recognition: “We are deeply honoured by Global Finance‘s recognition of SBI’s daily commitment to excellence. Serving 520 million customers and adding 65,000 new customers daily requires significant investment in technology and digitalisation. As a ‘Digital First, Consumer First’ bank, our flagship mobile application serves over 100 million customers, with 10 million daily active users.”