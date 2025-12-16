SBI Unveils YONO 2.0, Re-Imagines Digital Banking Journey

Chandigarh, Dec 16: State Bank of India, the nation’s largest bank unveils YONO 2.0, the reimagined version of its digital platform comprising both mobile as well as net banking. Marking eight years of YONO’s transformational journey, the modernised platform significantly strengthens the Bank’s omnichannel capabilities for over 50 crore customers. With the new YONO app and internet banking now operating on a unified backend architecture—and sharing the same user interface—customers will experience a seamless omnichannel, cross-platform continuity. With these advancements, SBI is redefining its digital banking ecosystem far beyond the app itself, aiming to set new benchmarks in excellent personalized customer experience and robust user security.

The new YONO, currently available in English and Hindi and set to expand to 15 languages, emphasizes on simplified banking for all. The new YONO offers a simplified KYC and Re-KYC facility, eliminating the need for repeated verifications across products and services.

Alongside strengthening customer experience and security framework, the bank also reiterates its commitment to sustainability by incorporating features such as Carbon footprint tracking with Green score as a step towards Sustainability and Green Banking.

On the occasion, SBI Chairman, Shri CS Setty said, “Introduction of the new YONO is part of our commitment to deliver intuitive, secure and future-ready digital banking experiences. The re-imagined version of our flagship mobile banking application is designed to empower customers with more control, convenience and clarity in managing their finances. We currently have about 9.60 crore YONO customers and our ambition is to double the number of YONO users to 20 crores. Also, leveraging technology, we believe, we can acquire customers at one-tenth the cost of a branch, while still offering personalised experiences at scale”

With the new YONO, SBI reaffirms its commitment to shaping the future of digital banking—delivering innovation, security, and trust at a scale unmatched in the Indian financial ecosystem.