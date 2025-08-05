SBM Bank India Unveils ‘MudraRap’: A Cultural Fusion to Promote Cybersecurity Awareness

Mumbai, August 5th, 2025: In a unique blend of heritage and modernity, SBM Bank India has launched ‘MudraRap’, an innovative campaign that combines the elegance of classical Indian mudras (hand gestures) with the rhythm and energy of rap music to raise awareness about cybersecurity among India’s digitally savvy population.

At a time when cyber threats are becoming increasingly sophisticated, MudraRap reimagines how awareness campaigns can capture public attention. Drawing inspiration from India’s rich artistic heritage—where stories have traditionally been told through temple carvings, oral folktales, and classical dance—the campaign presents cybersecurity not as a dry, technical subject but as a vibrant, visual, and cultural experience.

Key Highlights of the Campaign:

The heart of the campaign lies in its creative format: a visually striking video performance where expressive hand gestures, derived from classical dance and everyday movements , are paired with a fast-paced rap composition, delivered through an AI-generated voiceover and background score. The MudraRap performance highlights key cyber safety messages—such as safeguarding passwords, recognising scam attempts, protecting personal information online and more. The rap lyrics, energetic and contemporary, are crafted to resonate with millennials and Gen Z audiences who live in the digital space, offering a blend of information and entertainment.

A Legacy of Cultural Engagement

SBM Bank India has a longstanding relationship with the arts. Over the years, the bank has seamlessly integrated artistic expression and regional crafts into its physical branches—from showcasing an intricate Lippan art installation at its Bhuj branch, to capturing the spirit of Bhubaneswar through a contemporary wall mural, to embracing the iconic Warli paintings for corporate giveaways. These initiatives not only celebrate local artisans but also reflect the brand’s philosophy of innovation and community engagement. MudraRap is a natural evolution of this approach—one that bridges the gap between tradition and technology.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the campaign, Sunita Prabhu, Head, Marketing & Communication, SBM Bank India, shares, “India has always told its stories through art. Whether through mythological narratives or dance forms, art has helped carry forward values and warnings alike. With MudraRap, we wanted to tap into this cultural power to deliver an urgent and timely message—that of CyberSuraksha. We’ve taken a form rooted in our heritage and layered it with words and music that speak to the current generation.”

The powerful hand gestures (Mudragraphy) featured in the MudraRap has been conceptualised and performed by Tithi Das, an Odissi dancer from Kolkata. Her choreographies seamlessly blend tradition with innovation, transforming classical dance into a compelling visual language of expression.

Niju Mohan, Chief Information Security Officer & Head Operational Risk, SBM Bank India, shares, “Cyber-enabled financial frauds are rising sharply, with social engineering driving nearly one-third of the cases. Digital Arrest scams alone caused losses exceeding ₹2,000 crore last year. As people remain the weakest link in the cybersecurity chain, human behaviour must be treated as the first line of defence. Continuous awareness campaigns are essential to build resilience across audiences. MudraRap, an initiative by SBM Bank India, aims to raise awareness in this critical space.”

As digital banking becomes an integral part of everyday life, the need for behavioural change and individual vigilance is paramount. SBM Bank India underscores that awareness is the first—and most vital—line of defence against cyber threats. In line with this commitment, the bank is developing a series of concise, engaging content pieces for social media under the theme Spot the Scam, aimed at educating users on identifying and avoiding online fraud. Complementing this initiative are a range of interactive engagement activities designed to amplify awareness and drive widespread participation.

As the first bank to receive a banking licence in India through the Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) route, the bank has built its foundation on digital-first thinking, customer-centric experiences, and progressive collaborations. MudraRap exemplifies this ethos—where art meets awareness, and tradition speaks the language of tomorrow.