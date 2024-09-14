SCF Acquires Newpark Fluids Systems

September 14, 2024,Houston, United States : SCF Partners, Inc. (“SCF”) is pleased to announce its acquisition of the Newpark Fluids Systems business (“NFS”), a leading global pure-play oil & gas and geothermal fluids solution provider, from Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR). Newpark Fluids Systems provides a full range of drilling & completion products and related technical services supported by an innovative digital modeling software suite, global supply chain and infrastructure to enhance the efficiency and productivity of our customers’ performance.

Newpark Fluid Systems’ CEO, David Paterson, commented, “We are thrilled to partner with SCF. This new partnership will be a source of enormous value creation for both our customers and the entire Newpark Fluids Systems team. Our global strategic growth plan will now accelerate under a new and focused board with significant energy experience and commitment. SCF’s unsurpassed track record of success in the global energy services industry provides exciting opportunities as we look to the future.”

Deviyani Misra-Godwin, Director at SCF Partners, stated, “For over 25 years, Newpark Fluids Systems has maintained a leading position in the drilling and completions fluids space worldwide, improving customer performance by providing industry-leading service quality. Newpark Fluid Systems’ global footprint, top quartile safety performance, leading portfolio of technology and preeminent position in the growing geothermal space will accelerate success in the evolving energy landscape. Together with the leadership team, we look forward to creating tremendous value for our customers and employees in this next chapter of growth.”