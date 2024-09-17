Sciative Leads BOCI Yuva at PRAWAAS 4.0, Empowering Youth to Drive Bus Industry Innovation

17 September, India 2024: PRAWAAS 4.0, a landmark event in the bus and public transport sector, celebrated innovation and the future of mobility. As a leading force in AI-driven dynamic pricing solutions, Sciative – We Price Right took a prominent role.

In India, an impressive 350 million people travel by bus daily, with 60 million of them choosing intercity routes. This highlights the vast potential for growth in the Indian bus market. Acknowledging this surge in demand, governments are making substantial investments in road infrastructure to support the expanding number of travelers.

Alongside travel, the Indian consumer landscape has also undergone a profound transformation in recent years. With the rising income levels of the younger generation, expectations for quality services, including comfortable and efficient transportation options, have soared. This demographic shift is reshaping the travel industry, driving a demand for innovative and customer-centric solutions.

To address this evolving demand, the bus industry must embrace a forward-thinking approach. This sentiment was explored in one of the most energizing moments at PRAWAAS 4.0, known as the BOCI Yuva event. Sciative’s Co-founder, Vijeta Soni, hosted this compelling session where a confluence of generations came together to discuss the evolving role of youth driving innovation and growth, blending fresh perspectives with the experience of industry veterans.

“As someone deeply involved in driving innovation within the bus industry, I see the sector undergoing a significant transformation. It’s crucial that our mindset evolves alongside this change. The future of the bus industry hinges on the fresh, innovative perspectives of young leaders to tackle its most pressing challenges to ensure the legacy built by industry veterans endures. Technology adoption is a bedrock of this transformation. Whereby embracing cutting-edge solutions, we can drive efficiency, sustainability, and a better momentum in the industry as a whole.,” said Vijeta Soni, Co-Founder of Sciative.

The BOCI Yuva session epitomized this forward-thinking vision, with young leaders presenting innovative ideas and solutions from dynamic pricing models to eco-friendly operations, that are poised to revolutionize the way buses are operated, managed, and experienced. Senior leaders, meanwhile, emphasized on the need to foster youth empowerment. By providing opportunities for young professionals to take on key roles, the industry can benefit from their novel ideas.

With increasing urbanization, sustainability initiatives, and fluctuating passenger demand, the bus industry cannot operate on traditional models anymore. They are being challenged by the need for greater efficiency and improved customer experiences. With AI, data analytics, and automation playing central roles, operators will be able to make real-time decisions, dynamically adjust fares based on demand and maximize on revenue. Sciative’s innovative solutions are addressing these challenges head-on, helping bus operators optimize pricing and better meet customer needs.

As a trusted partner to bus operators, Sciative is committed to driving progress in the industry by offering transformative technology to build a sustainable, customer-centric future that benefits both the business and the public.