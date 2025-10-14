SCOPE Founder Appalla Saikiran Joins Global Ride-Hailing Platform Ryyde as Investor Relations & Strategic Partnerships Advisor

India, 14th October 2025: Appalla Saikiran, Founder & CEO of SCOPE, a Hyderabad based startup networking platform, and a leading figure in venture investment and strategic partnerships, has joined Ryyde, a UK-based driver-first ride-hailing platform, as Investor Relations & Strategic Partnerships Advisor.

In this role, Saikiran will support fundraising efforts, strategic investor engagement, and partnership development, bringing his extensive experience in scaling technology ventures and building global investment networks.

Commenting on his appointment, Appalla Saikiran said, “Ryyde is creating a movement that is fair, transparent, and driver-first — something the ride-hailing industry has been waiting for. I’m thrilled to support their mission by building strategic partnerships and connecting them with investors who share this vision. This is an opportunity to empower drivers and redefine mobility globally.” Lewis Ham, Co-Founder & CEO of Ryyde, welcomed the appointment, saying, “Appalla brings a wealth of experience and a global perspective that aligns perfectly with Ryyde’s ambitions. His guidance will be instrumental in helping us scale while keeping fairness and driver empowerment at the core of our platform.”

Founded by Lewis Ham and Mason Bay, Ryyde combines mobility innovation with cultural energy, re-engineering ride-hailing economics to ensure drivers keep what they earn, while offering riders a consistent, transparent, and exciting experience. With support from Darren Maclean, former CIO of Lyft, and an international superstar, Ryyde is positioning itself as a global movement in mobility.

Since its pre-launch in Manchester, Ryyde has already attracted over 1,000 pre-registered drivers, highlighting strong demand for a fair and empowering alternative in ride-hailing. Saikiran’s appointment strengthens Ryyde’s investor and strategic partnerships roadmap as it prepares to expand internationally.