Scottsdale Philharmonic to Present First Concert of 2024

Scottsdale, AZ, January 17, 2024 – Tickets are now available for the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s first concert of 2024 on Sunday, Feb. 4. The concert begins at 4 p.m., and will be held at the North Canyon Performing Arts Center, 1700 E. Union Hills Dr., in Phoenix, 85024.

“We are thrilled to be in our 12th season of bringing classical music to the Valley with an expanded concert schedule and resuming of our youth orchestra (paused because of Covid),” explains Joy Partridge, Executive Director and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Our two new venues for 2024, North Canyon Performing Arts Center and La Casa de Cristo Church, are able to hold 1,200 people and have ample, free parking for attendees.”

The Scottsdale Philharmonic’s musical selections for the Feb. 4 concert will include:

Beethoven’s “Choral Fantasy Op. 80” featuring ProMusica Arizona, the community chorale and orchestra of North Phoenix; Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake Suite”; and Lehar’s “Viljas Lied” with Melissa Soloman, soprano soloist. “We are excited to begin 2024 by presenting this masterful tribute to Beethoven, including a solo from critically-acclaimed pianists Vitaly Serebriakov and Svetlana Obregon Saens.”

Tickets are available for $20-$35, and can be purchased online at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. Season tickets also are available, and student and military/veterans’ tickets are available for free online.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic is dedicated to youth programs and building classical music awareness for children by providing free concert tickets to all students. A few of the programs currently in development include the Scottsdale Philharmonic Youth Orchestra, musical competitions for youth students, scholarships to help student musicians, and children’s concerts. “Students who are interested in our youth orchestra program are invited to attend our spring student workshops led by professional musicians,” explains Partridge.

“The vision of the Scottsdale Philharmonic becoming a valley-wide symphony is just beginning,” Partridge explains. “This is why we offer free live streaming for all concerts, low ticket prices, free tickets to all students and Active Military/Veterans, and now offer financial assistance for those patrons who may be unable to afford a ticket but still want to experience the joy of classical music.”

Other concert dates in 2024 are Sundays, March 17, May 5, June 30, Oct. 13 and Nov. 17. Attendees are asked to check the website for more details, especially venue location since the orchestra is using two different performance halls in 2024.

The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit organization. Although the group charges for tickets, this income only covers about 30 percent of the costs. Therefore, the other 70 percent of its support has to come from individual donors. “If you appreciate classical music and would like to help us fulfill our mission, please visit the website to make a donation today,” Partridge says. “Your donation can help make the difference.”