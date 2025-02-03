SDAIA Engages 400+ Leaders from Public and Private Sectors in Discussion on AI Regulation and Governance

Riyadh: 3rd February, 2025: The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) convened a meeting at the JW Marriott Hotel in Riyadh to explore AI regulation and governance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The event brought together more than 400 officials from the public and private sectors, highlighting the rapid growth of AI technologies that are transforming industries worldwide.

This meeting reflects SDAIA’s ongoing commitment to regulating the data and AI sectors in the Kingdom by setting policies, standards, and controls while raising awareness of relevant regulations and guidelines. SDAIA also serves as the national reference for all matters related to the organization, development, and management of data and AI in the Kingdom.

Participants discussed SDAIA’s frameworks and principles of AI governance, the experiences of AI offices within participating entities, and studies of AI regulations across different sectors. Additionally, they examined the role of international specifications in AI regulation, the achievements and challenges related to AI governance within government and private entities, and international best practices in the field.

The discussions also addressed aligning future strategies to strengthen AI regulation across various sectors in the Kingdom.

During the meeting, attendees were introduced to SDAIA’s Incentive Badges, designed to assess and recognize entities based on their maturity in AI ethics, practice, and commitment. These badges are awarded at five levels—Aware, Adopting, Compliant, Assured, and Pioneer—and serve as a certification valid for one year.

Additionally, SDAIA, in collaboration with the Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC), launched the Saudi Academic Framework for AI Qualifications (Education Intelligence) Alignment Program. This initiative aims to align academic programs in educational institutions with the Saudi Academic Framework for AI Qualifications by establishing precise requirements that ensure compatibility with global best practices in AI education.