SDHI inks exclusive deal with Europe’s offshore oil and gas vessel leader Royal IHC

Mumbai, September 24th, 2025: Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI), India’s largest shipbuilding and heavy fabrication company, has signed an exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with European offshore oil & gas vessel leader Royal IHC. The partners will combine their expertise, infrastructure, and geographical advantages to design, build, and retrofit offshore oil and gas and other types of vessels. The MoU was signed along with Alar Infrastructure, the Indian representative of Royal IHC.

The collaboration will explore opportunities to build Offshore Construction Vessels, Pipe Laying Vessels, and Multi-Purpose Offshore Support Vessels at SDHI’s shipyard in Pipavav Port, Gujarat. The partnership will reinforce the Government of India’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives by advancing indigenous shipbuilding and enhancing cost competitiveness.

The collaboration brings together the world’s leading offshore oil and gas vessel company and India’s largest shipyard to provide integrated, cost-competitive solutions for offshore and other specialized vessels. Leveraging IHC’s expertise in design, engineering, equipment, and project management, alongside SDHI’s advanced shipbuilding infrastructure, skilled workforce, and resources. The partnership will strengthen indigenous capabilities and position India as a competitive player in the global shipbuilding industry.

Commenting on the MoU signing, Vivek Merchant, Director, Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, said “We are delighted to partner with Royal IHC at a time when the industry is witnessing a growing demand for offshore vessels capable of serving both oil & gas and renewable energy markets. This collaboration positions us to address these emerging opportunities with world-class capabilities and competitive solutions.” Commenting on the collaboration, Derk te Bokkel, CEO, Royal IHC said, “This agreement marks a significant step in strengthening our presence in Asia by partnering with India’s largest shipyard. Together with SDHI’s infrastructure and capabilities, we can deliver reliable and advanced offshore solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global energy market.”

Strategically located on the west coast of India, SDHI’s shipyard operates the country’s largest dry dock (662m x 65m) and has an impressive fabrication capacity of 144,000 tons per annum – providing an unmatched advantage in fulfilling India’s maritime and industrial ambitions.