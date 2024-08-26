“Seaplane services could be a game-changer for tourism and business traffic in India,” says Jaideep Mirchandani

The Group Chairman of Sky One says that the DGCA’s policy amendments have brightened the prospects for seaplane operations in the country

The revamping of regulatory provisions for seaplane operations in India by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in June this year is expected to have a significant impact on the seaplane market in the country, which remains largely untapped. The regulatory body has relaxed requirements for setting up water aerodromes, revised qualification requirements for seaplane pilots, and made amendments to streamline infrastructure procedures.

India’s coastline can benefit greatly from seaplane services by boosting tourism and economic development, facilitating the emergency and medical responses. Also it is a low cost, low infrastructure solution which can enhance connectivity to remote and island areas. With the government easing the norms, industry experts are optimistic about India and expect that the prospects of seaplane services starting in the country have now brightened.

“The regulatory framework for seaplane operations was established way back in 2008 and updating it was essential. The new relaxations may help reduce infrastructure costs and lessen the burden on water aerodrome operators. They will also allow commercial pilot license (CPL) holders to fly seaplanes after training at any ICAO-recognised global training organization. These simplified training requirements will create more job opportunities. At the same time, relaxations in approval processes will attract more global players to the seaplane market in India, which remains largely unexplored,” says Jaideep Mirchandani, chairman of global aviation major Sky One.

India, at present, has no operational seaplane services due to past setbacks from commercial challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic. The amendment also ties into the Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN), which seeks to boost air travel in underserved regions, including lakes and inland waterways. Under the initiative, the plan is to establish nearly 100 seaplane routes and 14 water aerodromes.

“The seaplane activities planned under UDAN are also likely to receive a major boost from these new norms. With the help of carefully finalised routes for seaplanes; tourism and business traffic can also be augmented. The infrastructure at operational sites and local business activities will also receive a significant improvement,” adds Mr Mirchandani.

Seaplanes are popular in many countries including Australia, Canada, US, Finland, UK, New Zealand, UAE, Italy and the Maldives. In countries like the US, seaplanes are considered vessels when on water and must follow the same navigation rules as other watercraft.

Mr Mirchandani says that while specific operational guidelines are crucial to ensure that seaplane services are safe and efficient, it is equally important to simplify regulatory processes.

“For instance, if a seaplane is using water under the jurisdiction of any port, it will have to seek permission and comply with all the provisions of the Indian Ports Act, just like ships. As the country plans to launch commercial seaplane charter operations in the future, regulatory compliance should be improved further. Too many agencies getting involved may affect the ease of doing business. Hence, simplified regulations and the reduction of multiple regulatory requirements will be vital,” says Mr Mirchandani.

He hopes that more precise policies on seaplane operations will be developed by the DGCA in the coming years through collaboration with various stakeholders.