Sector 65, Gurugram: An excellent location to invest in residential and commercial property

Mr. Surender Kaushik, MD, Aryan Realty Infratech Pvt Ltd.

Gurugram, a prominent city in the National Capital Region (NCR), has been one of the fastest-growing real estate regions, capturing the attention of savvy investors. Sector 65 stands out as the most sought-after area among various sectors, offering vast opportunities for both real estate developers and buyers. The vital factors leading to the popularity of the region lie in factors such as connectivity, proximity to major cities, including the national capital- Delhi, and a diverse range of projects that cater to varied preferences and budgets.

As the recent survey reports suggest, Gurugram has been leading the residential real estate segment, showcasing an increase of over 13% in total sales, especially the luxury section, across NCR. This depicts the region’s growing popularity among investors, particularly due to the remarkable appreciation in property prices and rental yields, as well as the sound connectivity that the section offers.

One of the key factors contributing to the rising popularity of Gurugram, especially Sector 65, is its excellent connectivity. The region is strategically located near major arterial roads, including the Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Sohna Road, and upcoming projects that would further elevate its visibility. This not only facilitates smooth travel within Gurugram but also provides quick access to Delhi and other significant cities in the vicinity.

Furthermore, the Delhi Metro has extended its reach to Sector 65, enhancing the overall connectivity of the area. This integration with public transportation makes it an attractive destination for those who seek convenience in their daily commute. In addition to its connectivity, Sector 65 boasts proximity to prominent employment hubs, presenting a plethora of economic opportunities for prospective property buyers. The presence of well-established business districts in the vicinity also ensures that residents have access to a thriving job market, making it an ideal location for professionals and families alike.

The real estate landscape of the section is quite diverse, catering to the varied preferences of investors. From affordable housing options to luxurious residences and from commercial spaces to mixed-use developments, there is a wide array of projects available. This diversity also enhances the region, accommodating a range of budgets and lifestyle choices, making it an inclusive investment destination.

Gurugram Sector 65 has witnessed significant developments in various real estate segments with a wide range of projects. Plotted developments, apartments, independent floors, villas, shopping centers, office spaces, and mixed-use projects have extensively contributed to the transformation of this region. The constant increase in sales indicates buyers’ inclination towards the area, driven by the availability of efficient projects that align with contemporary living standards.

All the sound projects in the region boast unique infrastructure with state-of-the-art facilities and amenities. Developers have prioritised creating living spaces that not only meet basic needs but also enhance the overall lifestyle of residents. From recreational spaces and green zones to modern fitness facilities, these projects go beyond the conventional, offering a holistic living experience.

Gurugram Sector 65 has been on an upward trajectory in the real estate market’s growth as it hosts excellent opportunities for investment, providing a blend of connectivity, economic opportunities, and diverse project offerings. The region’s appeal to both developers and buyers is evident in the sharp increase in sales and the efficient projects that have transformed the landscape. As Sector 65 continues to evolve, it remains a promising destination for those seeking a strategic investment in residential and commercial properties.