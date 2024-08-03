Seeds Fincap’s Financial Strength Recognized with CRISIL Upgrade

Mumbai, 03rd August 2024: In a significant development for the company, CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the rating of Seeds Fincap Private Limited’s non-convertible debentures to ‘CRISIL BBB-/Stable’ from ‘CRISIL BB+/Positive’. Additionally, CRISIL has assigned its ‘CRISIL BBB-/Stable’ rating to the company’s bank loan facilities. This upgrade underscores the company’s strong financial health, strategic growth, and commitment to financial inclusion.

Seeds Fincap has long been committed to providing accessible financial solutions to entrepreneurs and underserved communities. The recent upgrade by CRISIL highlights the company’s robust financial performance and its ability to navigate market challenges effectively.

Mr. Subhash Acharya, Founder of Seeds Fincap, shared his excitement about the rating upgrade: “This upgrade is a testament to the resilience, dedication, and strategic foresight of the entire Seeds Fincap team. Our mission has always been to provide financial solutions that empower underserved individuals, and this recognition by CRISIL motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries of financial inclusion.”

Mr. Avishek Sarkar, Co-founder of Seeds Fincap, echoed this sentiment: “We are thrilled with CRISIL’s upgraded rating. It not only acknowledges our financial stability but also underscores our commitment to maintaining high standards of risk management and compliance. As we move forward, we are more determined than ever to expand our reach and impact, ensuring more people have access to the financial support they need to realize their dreams.”

Seeds Fincap has been committed to driving financial inclusion through innovative and customer-centric financial solutions. The company’s strategic initiatives and strong focus on compliance and risk management have played a crucial role in achieving this upgraded rating.

The CRISIL rating upgrade reflects the company’s ability to maintain financial discipline and its commitment to sustainable growth. This new rating is expected to enhance the company’s credibility in the market, enabling it to attract more investors and expand its operations to new markets.

Future Prospects

With the upgraded rating, Seeds Fincap is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory. The company plans to leverage this enhanced rating to broaden its borrowing profile and expand its business.

The leadership at Seeds Fincap remains optimistic about the future. The company’s strategic plans include expanding its product portfolio and strengthening its presence in the existing markets. This rating upgrade is seen as a pivotal moment that will drive Seeds Fincap towards achieving its long-term goals.

In conclusion, the CRISIL rating upgrade of Seeds Fincap to ‘CRISIL BBB-/Stable’ is a significant milestone that highlights the company’s strong financial health and strategic vision. As Seeds Fincap continues to empower dreams through inclusive financial solutions, the company is set to achieve greater heights in the financial sector.