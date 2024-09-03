SEKISUI CHEMICAL: Regarding Opening of India Branch of Thai Consolidated Subsidiary

September 03, 2024,TOKYO, Japan : Urban Infrastructure and Environmental Products Company (President: Yoshiyuki Hirai) of SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD. (President and Representative Director: Keita Kato) has established an India branch of its overseas group company, SEKISUI SPECIALTY CHEMICALS (THAILAND) CO., LTD. (hereinafter “SSCT”).

SSCT is a company that manufactures and distributes Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Compound under the “Durastream” brand. SSCT has been selling mainly raw materials for heat-resistant piping materials to meet growing construction demand in India and the Middle East since 2015.

In recent years, the shift from metal-based piping to resin pipes such as CPVC has been progressing in the construction of residential and industrial buildings in Asia and the Middle East, including India. Along with economic growth, construction demand has been robust, and as a result, the demand for CPVC resin is expected to continue growing steadily in the future.

In its current Medium-term Management Plan, “Drive 2.0 – The 2nd phase for 2030 -“, the Urban Infrastructure and Environmental Products Company has identified putting in place, upgrading, and expanding an overseas marketing structure and systems as a key growth strategy. The Urban Infrastructure and Environmental Products Company will engage in sales and marketing activities aimed at expanding the sales of CPVC resin and compounds for plastic piping materials in India, where construction demand continues to grow, and creating and expanding demand for the divisional company’s products in the country.

Overview of the SSCT India Branch

Name: SEKISUI SPECIALTY CHEMICALS (THAILAND) CO., LTD. India Branch

Address: Level 18, The Executive Centre One Horizon Center, Golf Course Road, DLF Phase-5, Sector43, Gurgaon, 122002 India

TEL : (+91) 0124-668-7777

Establishment: June 1, 2024

[Reference]

Overview of SSCT

Company Name: SEKISUI SPECIALTY CHEMICALS (THAILAND) CO., LTD.

Establishment: December 19, 2013

Paid-up Capital: 476 million THB

Representative: President Toshiyuki Nakajima

Lines of business: Manufacture and sales of Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Compound, and sales of PVA-PVB resins etc.

Business location:

Head Office

968 12th Floor, U-Chuliang Building, Rama 4 Road, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand

CPVC COMPOUND MANUFACTURING PLANT

5/5 Phangmuang Chapoh 3-1 Road, Huaypong Sub-district, Muang district, Rayong, 21150 Thailand