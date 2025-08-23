Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, AL, August 23, 2025 — Local owners of Green Springs Mini Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 626 Robert Jemison Road Birmingham, AL 35209. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 710 units totaling 65,477 rentable square feet. It offers to provide safe and secure non-climate and parking unit options to the local communities of Birmingham, Homewood, and Mountain Brook.

GS Mini Storage LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of August 7, 2025.

Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available.