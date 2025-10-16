Semiconductor and Technology Veteran Jean-Pierre Pennacino Joins QuantWare as CFO

Key hire positions the quantum processor leader for rapid global growth and industrial production.
Delft, The Netherlands – October 16, 2025 // QuantWare, the world’s highest-volume supplier of quantum processing units (QPUs), has announced that it has named Jean-Pierre Pennacino, a seasoned financial executive, as Chief Financial Officer. Pennacino brings nearly three decades of experience in Semicon and high-growth technology companies, including senior leadership roles at STMicroelectronics and Motorola Semiconductor, and most recently as CFO at MedAlliance Swiss Medical Technology – a company that was acquired for $1.1B under his leadership.
This announcement follows the news that QuantWare’s 64-qubit Tenor QPU will power Italy’s largest quantum computer.
Pennacino joins QuantWare with a powerful track record in financing the growth phase of deep-tech companies, guiding them to industrial-scale production.
Powered by the company’s proprietary 3D scaling architecture VIO, QuantWare is solving critical industry bottlenecks by unlocking utility-scale quantum processing units. The company’s Quantum Open Architecture (QOA) significantly lowers the time and capital required to build world-class quantum computers, allowing companies to scale their systems to large QPU sizes.
“I’m thrilled to join QuantWare at such a pivotal moment on its journey and for the Quantum industry,” said Jean-Pierre Pennacino. “VIO is the key breakthrough technology that unlocks utility-scale quantum processors and delivering it at the scale required will demand bold strategic investment. My priority is to combine QuantWare’s world-class technical capabilities with financial agility, ensuring we secure the right capital mix while structuring the company for sustained, scalable growth and rapid international expansion.”
“At QuantWare, we’ve assembled an exceptional high-performance team to match our ambition,” said Matt Rijlaarsdam, CEO of QuantWare. “As the company moves rapidly towards industrial-scale production and international expansion, we’re bringing leadership on board who have an exemplary track record in scaling growth companies. Jean-Pierre is exactly that – a world-class executive who combines discipline and experience with the ability to execute with confidence and speed.”