Semiconductor and Technology Veteran Jean-Pierre Pennacino Joins QuantWare as CFO

Key hire positions the quantum processor leader for rapid global growth and industrial production.

Delft, The Netherlands – October 16, 2025 // QuantWare, the world’s highest-volume supplier of quantum processing units (QPUs), has announced that it has named Jean-Pierre Pennacino, a seasoned financial executive, as Chief Financial Officer. Pennacino brings nearly three decades of experience in Semicon and high-growth technology companies, including senior leadership roles at STMicroelectronics and Motorola Semiconductor, and most recently as CFO at MedAlliance Swiss Medical Technology – a company that was acquired for $1.1B under his leadership.

This announcement follows the news that QuantWare’s 64-qubit Tenor QPU will power Italy’s largest quantum computer.

Pennacino joins QuantWare with a powerful track record in financing the growth phase of deep-tech companies, guiding them to industrial-scale production.

Powered by the company’s proprietary 3D scaling architecture VIO, QuantWare is solving critical industry bottlenecks by unlocking utility-scale quantum processing units. The company’s Quantum Open Architecture (QOA) significantly lowers the time and capital required to build world-class quantum computers, allowing companies to scale their systems to large QPU sizes.