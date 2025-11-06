Senco Gold Ltd. clocks record sales of inr1700+ cr. for October, 56percent YoY growth

Mumbai, November 06th, 2025: Senco Gold & Diamonds, India’s most trusted jewellery house has reported the highest ever retail sales for the month of October in its 85+ year old history! Senco clocked sales of over ₹1,700 crore for the month backed by robust festive buying for Diwali and Dhanteras, registering a 56% YoY growth over October last year. Gold value for the brand went up by 60% YoY while the value of diamonds grew 32% YoY.

Despite soaring gold prices that went up to a record high of ₹132,294 per 10 grams on October 31, Senco’s sales grew by both volume (4% in gold, 5% in diamonds and 8% in silver) and value. Senco’s record sales numbers were driven by new design launches, positive customer sentiment and attractive festive offers that drew in a steady stream of customers across its stores pan India as well as its online platforms.

“These record numbers reflect a very positive customer sentiment indicating which way the graph will go in the months to come. We are fully prepared to meet the strong demand in the upcoming wedding season and through Q3 and Q4. Our teams are committed to constantly launching exciting new designs as per customer preference across India. We are rigorously working on ensuring operating leverage, enhanced EBITDA, and improvement in Inventory Management to enhance Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) and Return on Equity (ROE),” said Suvankar Sen, Managing Director & CEO.

For Q1, Q2 and the first month of Q3FY26, Senco’s YoY retail value growth stood at 25%, which included 19% Same Stores Sales Growth (SSSG). The brand launched three new showrooms in October in Itawa, Bikaner and Dehradun, expanding its retail footprint to 185 Senco showrooms in India and 2 in Dubai. In its lifestyle accessory segment, Senco currently has 8 Sennes showrooms.