Sencore Partners with StreamVX to Deliver Turnkey OTT Workflow Solution

Sioux Falls, SD, September 26, 2024 — Sencore, a leading provider of video delivery and monitoring solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with StreamVX, a pioneer in OTT workflow software. Together, Sencore and StreamVX are introducing a low-cost, turnkey OTT workflow solution designed to meet the evolving needs of service providers and cable operators

Through this partnership, Sencore and StreamVX will offer a comprehensive OTT workflow product package by combining Sencore’s enterprise-grade hardware solutions with StreamVX’s advanced OTT workflow software. This collaboration enables customers to benefit from a robust, all-in-one solution, whether they require on-premises infrastructure or a fully managed service for their OTT workflows.

“Our partnership with StreamVX brings together the best of both worlds—Sencore’s trusted hardware and StreamVX’s innovative software,” said Aaron Doughten, Director of Marketing and Technology at Sencore. He concluded: “By delivering a complete OTT workflow solution, we are addressing a key market demand and empowering our customers to optimize their video delivery systems.”

The strategic focus of this partnership is to provide targeted solutions for Tier 2 and Tier 3 service providers, cable operators, and the hospitality industry. By offering a scalable and efficient workflow solution, Sencore and StreamVX are positioned to support the growing needs of these sectors.

Both Sencore and StreamVX will be showcasing their latest technologies at SCTE TechExpo24, from September 24-26 in Atlanta. Attendees can visit both companies at booth 1109 to learn more about the exciting developments made possible by this partnership.