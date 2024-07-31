Sennheiser Launches MKH 8030 Figure-8 RF Condenser Microphone in India

National, July 31, 2024: Sennheiser, the global pioneer in audio technology and solutions is thrilled to announce the launch of the MKH 8030 Figure-8 RF condenser microphone in India. The MKH 8030 not only unlocks M-S, double M-S, and Blumlein stereo recording options but is also a great choice wherever the highest attenuation of neighboring sound sources is required – be it a PA system whose sound needs to be eliminated or an adjacent instrument that must not be picked up. The sound signature of the MKH 8030 has been carefully engineered to blend in harmoniously with the sound of the existing MKH 8000 series microphones.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Vipin Pungalia, Country Manager & Director- Sales Pro Audio, Sennheiser India said, “At Sennheiser, we are thrilled to launch the MKH 8030 Figure-8 RF Condenser Microphone in India, marking another milestone in our legacy of audio innovation. Designed for discerning recording professionals, the MKH 8030 sets new benchmarks in precision and versatility with its symmetrical, acoustically open transducer and low-tension diaphragm. This microphone exemplifies Sennheiser’s unwavering dedication to delivering unparalleled audio quality. We are confident that this new addition will empower professionals to capture the finest nuances in sound with unmatched clarity and detail.”

Sennheiser’s MKH 8000 family of RF condenser microphones​

​The MKH 8030 joins the MKH 8020 (omnidirectional), MKH 8090 (wide cardioid), MKH 8040 (cardioid), MKH 8050 (super-cardioid), MKH 8060 (short shotgun, super-cardioid/lobar) and MKH 8070 (long shotgun, lobar) RF condenser microphones. Also part of the family is the MKH 800 TWIN, a dual-capsule microphone whose pick-up pattern can be seamlessly adjusted at the mixing desk during recording, or even after the actual recording during post-production.

Their special RF condenser principle and the symmetrical capsule design endow MKH 8000 series microphones with a combination of advantages that can only be found in this series: Remarkable sensitivity paired with durability in adverse climatic conditions, wide frequency response, a fully floating, balanced output signal, low self-noise, and a natural, coherent sound image with no off-axis coloration.

New accessories for the MKH 8000 series​

To accommodate the left/right orientation of the MKH 8030, the MZE extension tubes of the series have been updated and fitted with a rotatable head, while the MZGE 8000 tube connector has been improved, now featuring a more robust design. New in the accessory portfolio is the MZH 8042 gooseneck, which brings the exceptional audio quality of a connected MKH microphone, for example, the MKH 8040, to the lectern.