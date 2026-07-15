Sensex, Nifty Bounce Back as Financial Stocks Drive Market Recovery

July 15: Indian stock markets ended on a positive note after a volatile trading session, with the Sensex and Nifty closing higher, driven by strong performance in banking and financial sector stocks.

The benchmark indices witnessed fluctuations during the day as investors reacted to market developments and global cues. However, buying interest in key banking and financial stocks helped markets regain momentum and finish in the green.

Banking shares emerged as the major contributors to the market’s recovery, providing support to the broader indices. Investors also tracked sectoral trends and corporate developments while maintaining a cautious approach amid market volatility.

Market analysts said the strength in financial stocks helped offset pressure in some other sectors, allowing the indices to close with gains. The positive movement reflected improved investor sentiment despite intraday fluctuations.

The trading session highlighted continued market resilience as investors balanced domestic economic factors, global trends, and sector-specific developments.

With banking and financial stocks leading the rally, the Indian equity market ended the session on a firm note, offering positive momentum ahead of future trading sessions.