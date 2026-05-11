Sensex Slumps Over 1,300 Points as Middle East Tensions Trigger Global Sell-Off

May 11: Indian equity markets came under heavy selling pressure on Monday, with the Sensex falling over 1,300 points as escalating tensions in the Middle East rattled investor sentiment.

The sharp decline was driven by heightened global uncertainty, which led to risk-off trading across markets. Sectors such as banking, energy, and information technology saw notable losses, pulling benchmark indices deeper into negative territory.

Analysts said worries over possible disruptions in crude oil supply and a subsequent rise in global oil prices added to market concerns, further dampening investor confidence.

Broader markets also mirrored the downturn, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks facing sustained selling as investors shifted toward safer assets.

Market experts expect volatility to persist in the near term, with investors closely watching geopolitical developments and movements in international crude prices for further cues.