Serena Dayal and Avi Golan Join Athena Capital as Investment Partners

NEW YORK, September 10, 2025 –Athena Capital, a global investment platform that backs tech-enabled companies on the verge of an IPO or strategic exit across the U.S. and developed markets, today announced Serena Dayal and Avi Golan have joined the firm as Investment Partners. In these roles, Dayal and Golan will source tech investments for Athena Capital, focusing on cybersecurity, AI, software, and healthcare.

“Serena and Avi bring the rare combination of investment judgment and operating insight that defines Athena Capital’s edge,” said Isabelle Freidheim, Founder and Managing Partner of Athena Capital. “For our investors, they expand our capacity to source exceptional opportunities and deliver the kind of superior outcomes this asset class demands. For founders, they are partners who know how to help companies scale, navigate complexity, and accelerate toward category-defining exits. Their addition strengthens Athena Capital’s ability to back extraordinary businesses and generate lasting value on both sides of the table.”

Dayal brings nearly 20 years of capital markets, M&A and investing experience to this role. She was previously a Partner at SoftBank Vision Fund, where she led late-stage investments in high-growth technology companies and served on numerous portfolio company boards, acting as a partner to management teams on go-to-market approaches, strategic acquisitions, and fundraising. Earlier in her career, Dayal was an investor at Fortress Investment Group in their private equity business and spent over ten years in Goldman Sachs’ Investment Banking Division. She holds a BA in Economics from Princeton University.

“This is a unique inflection moment in the market, given the large number of high-quality, late-stage, private technology companies seeking to access the public markets, to engage with strategic partners and to take meaningful steps forward to achieve their vision,” said Dayal. “I’m excited to join the Athena Capital team and look forward to leveraging my experience to work alongside businesses where Athena Capital can be a long term partner.”

With over 30 years of experience in the technology sector, Golan is versed in building and scaling global businesses at the intersection of innovation and growth. He previously served as CEO of Sygnia, a leading Temasek portfolio cyber technology and services company, and previously led Oosto, a Softbank portfolio company, where he guided its successful exit to Metropolis. Prior to that, Golan held executive and investment roles at SoftBank Vision Fund, Google, Intuit, and Air New Zealand, where he led large-scale teams and drove technology-driven growth strategies.

“Athena Capital’s mission of partnering with late-stage technology companies at pivotal moments aligns with my drive to help founders scale and prepare for major liquidity events,” said Golan. “I was drawn to this team’s blend of deep operational expertise and long-term capital, which is rare to find.”

In addition to his role at Athena Capital, Golan serves on the boards of multiple private companies, advising founders on go-to-market strategies, globalization, and product innovation. Dayal also extends her work beyond Athena Capital as a board member of GBx, a community for UK founders, investors, and executives in the Bay Area.