SeroRepair Announces New Office Location to Support Expansion and Growth

Kaysville, UT, December 11, 2024 –SeroRepair, a leading innovator in veterinary plasma serum eye care products, is pleased to announce the opening of their new office location to support the company’s ongoing expansion and growth. The new office, located at 590 N. Kays Drive, Unit 110, Kaysville, Utah 84037, will serve as a hub for increased operations, customer service, and product development, positioning the company for continued success in the veterinary industry.

With an ever-growing demand for high-quality eye care products for small and large animals and a need for increasing efficiency in veterinary practices, SeroRepair has experienced significant growth over the past year with the success of their flagship product SeroLube. This expansion is a strategic move to better meet the needs of veterinary professionals, animal hospitals, and pet owners across the country. With continued plans for enhanced product innovation and improved distribution capabilities, this expansion will help fulfill the needs of a growing client base.

“We are thrilled to announce this new office location as it represents an important milestone in our company’s growth,” said Troy Openshaw, CEO of SeroLube. “This expansion enables us to better serve our customers and continue to develop cutting-edge solutions for companion animal treatment. We are committed to improving the lives of animals and are excited to take this next step in our journey.”

The company has built a strong reputation for producing effective, high-quality plasma derived eye serum that address a wide range of eye conditions from KCS (dry eye), indolent ulcers, allergic conjunctivitis, and post operative care. It remains committed to innovating in this vital area of veterinary care. SeroLube provides a grab-and-go product to eliminate the need to process an animals blood serum in office, freeing up staff to focus on patient treatment.

SeroRepairs’s new office is now open, and the team looks forward to welcoming customers, partners, and veterinary professionals to explore how their advanced products can help improve the health and well-being of pets everywhere.