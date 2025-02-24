SES and Quvia to Codevelop New-Generation Multi-Orbit Solutions to Enhance Quality of Experience

LUXEMBOURG & MIRAMAR, Fla, February 24, 2025 –SES is partnering with Quvia, the AI-powered quality of experience (QoE) platform formerly known as Neuron, to advance SES’s multi-orbit connectivity solutions by enhancing network orchestration capabilities. The collaboration combines SES and Quvia technologies to intelligently manage network resources and adapt dynamically to customer demand, driving enhanced QoE for SES’s mobility, enterprise and cloud customers, both companies announced today.

SES and Quvia are integrating SES’s Adaptive Resource Control (ARC) system with Quvia’s Grid and Network Capacity Controller (NCC) solutions to intelligently orchestrate SES’s multi-orbit services. NCC is the first solution to dynamically allocate satellite capacity across multiple customer endpoints. The ARC, Grid, and NCC systems will be able to communicate to analyse customer demand and respond dynamically, pushing capacity from SES’s satellite network to the edge. As a result, SES customers will get the high-quality connectivity they need, precisely when and where they need it, optimising resources, performance, and QoE.

In addition, SES is deploying Quvia’s QoE analytics solutions to measure and monitor customer QoE. Quvia’s QoE scoring system includes network, application and usage metrics, and extends across antennas, routers and third-party systems to deliver an end-to-end view of QoE from the network core to the end-user.

“Our partnership with SES marks a leap forward in multi-orbit connectivity, redefining what’s possible for global networks,” said Benny Retnamony, founder and CEO of Quvia. “By combining our expertise, we’re unlocking new levels of flexibility, reliability, and performance that directly enhance digital experiences for customers and the people who rely on their services.”

“SES is uniquely positioned as an all-orbit solutions provider. By collaborating with Quvia, SES can seamlessly deliver multi-orbit satellite connectivity services as a one-stop shop for customers, aggregating multiple links, routing traffic as needed and measuring the QoE for guaranteed levels of service. This latest partnership demonstrates our commitment to drive new opportunities that accelerate the future of connectivity and digital experiences for our customers,” said Xavier Bertrán, Chief Product & Innovation Officer of SES.