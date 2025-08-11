Shangri -La Eros New Delhi reimagines Army Mess Traditions at Tamra

New Delhi, 11th August 2025: This Independence Day, Shangri-La Eros New Delhi welcomes guests to relish a rich celebration at Tamra, the hotel’s award-winning world cuisine restaurant. Known for its signature “World on Your Plate” concept, Tamra will present an expansive buffet that brings together flavours from across the globe, alongside a dedicated space honouring the nostalgic tastes of the Army Mess, a heartfelt tribute to the spirit of camaraderie and service.

Tamra’s chefs have curated a delectable spread where every dish expresses pride and tradition. Guests can appreciate the slow-cooked richness of Fauji Cantt Ambala Mutton Curry, the rail journey classic Railway Chicken Curry, and the homely comfort of Matar Paneer. The spread also features festive favourites such as Choley Bhature, tender Roast Chicken, and crisp, creamy Russian Salad, each prepared with immaculate quality and Tamra’s charm.

The global offerings further enhance the celebration, with delicacies that span the incredible spices of Southeast Asia, the sophisticated techniques of European kitchens, and the diverse culinary traditions of India, all brought together to create a truly memorable feast.

No celebration of freedom is complete without a sweet finale, and Tamra delivers with timeless indulgences. Guests can savour the boozy charm of Tipsy Pudding and the irresistible combination of Jalebi with Rabri, ensuring the meal concludes on a note as sweet as the occasion itself.

Set within Tamra’s lively yet refined backdrop, the Independence Day buffet is a perfect gathering for families, friends, and colleagues to come together and praise the nation’s journey.

This 15th August, join Shangri-La Eros New Delhi in honoring the colours of the tricolour with a dining experience that blends history, heritage, and the joy of freedom.