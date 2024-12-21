Shardeum Announces Appointment of Srinivasan Parthasarathy as Chief Technology Officer

Mumbai, 21 December 2024: Today, Shardeum, the autoscaling layer-1 blockchain, announces the appointment of Srinivasan “Srini” Parthasarathy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this new role, Srini will help Shardeum accelerate its technical roadmap, driving the development of the Shardeum ecosystem. Srini joins Shardeum with over 30 years of experience as CTO and in lead engineering positions in both the traditional and blockchain technology industries. Immediately before his new role, Srini served as CTO of Game of Silks, Inc.

The exciting addition to the team will help Shardeum focus on unique innovations like its proof of quorum consensus mechanism and its approach to dynamic state sharding. After the roadmap challenges of the past year, Shardeum enthusiastically welcomes the experience and efficiency that Srini’s appointment brings to the project.

Previous to Srini’s role at Game of Silks, he served as Chief Crypton of Crypton Labs, VP of Engineering for DraftKings, Inc., and Enterprise Architect for Amazon Web Services. He also held several CTO and lead engineering positions for firms such as Ioconic, iMedicor, iDistribute, and Animatix Studios, Inc.

On his appointment, Mr. Parthasarathy says: “I have been a Blockchain evangelist from the time I set up my first NFT marketplace back in 2017, and I am excited to work with the talented Shardeum team, helping them forge ahead on their incredible journey. Shardeum’s vision of creating a scalable and decentralized blockchain that can serve billions of users is truly inspiring and I look forward to working with them to enhance the platform’s capabilities further.” Adam Struck, Founder and Managing Partner at Struck Crypto, says: “As a leading supporter of Shardeum, this appointment further deepens our trust in Shardeum’s commitment to blockchain innovation, reinforcing its mission to provide scalable and decentralized infrastructure for Web3.”

This news comes after the commencement of Shardeum’s Incentivized Testnet Stage 4 and recent code freeze, and precedes Shardeum’s upcoming node sale as the network rapidly approaches the final steps ahead of its Mainnet launch.