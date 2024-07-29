Share India IBT Introduces 50 Market Depth Feature Amidst Post-Budget Market Volatility

India, 29th July 2024 – Share India IBT, a new-age Indian broker firm, becomes the first and only platform to introduce a ground-breaking 50 Market Depth tool that empowers traders with cutting-edge solutions. Following the announcement of the 7th Union Budget, the market has experienced notable fluctuations and will continue to change in the coming days

With this feature, an equity trader would be adequately informed about comprehensive insights of the market liquidity and depth. Traders can, therefore, command over the particulars of buy and sell orders up to 50 levels beyond the best bid and ask prices.

Mr. Abhinav Gupta, President at Share India Securities said, “Announced in the Budget yesterday, the new fiscal policies compel equity traders to navigate the market volatility with informed decision-making. With our 50 Market Depth, traders could view real-time market dynamics and order flow to be able to capitalize on opportunities and cover risks much more effectively, making it an essential asset.”

In view of the evolving financial market, Share India IBT continues to enhance its platforms with robust features that meet the demands of modern traders. As the Union Budget aftermath is upon us, the company encourages traders to use the 50 market depth feature to stay ahead of market trends and make data-driven decisions.