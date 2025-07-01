ShareVault Helps Power the Sale of Informatica to Salesforce

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 01, 2025 –– In a landmark moment for enterprise software and AI leadership, the $8 billion sale of Informatica to Salesforce marked one of the largest strategic deals of the year. Behind the scenes, ShareVault—the secure virtual data room (VDR) built for speed, clarity, and control—played a vital role in supporting the transaction diligence to close.

As the leading innovator in the highly complex and dynamic cloud-native data management market, the deal required more than a standard document exchange. It demanded a secure, centralized platform to manage thousands of sensitive files, complex workflows, and cross-functional review under intense scrutiny.

That’s where ShareVault delivered.

Throughout the diligence process, ShareVault provided seamless coordination between teams across geographies and time zones. Its role-based access control and real-time audit tracking ensured the process moved securely and efficiently.

“We’re proud to have supported Informatica’s sale to Salesforce in a transaction that’s shaping the future of AI and enterprise data,” said Steven Monterroso, CEO of ShareVault. “Deals like this require more than secure storage — they demand clarity, speed, and precision. That’s what ShareVault is built for.”

As AI-driven and data-intensive transactions become the norm, ShareVault continues to lead with technology purpose-built for high-stakes deals in M&A, finance, and beyond.