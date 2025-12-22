SHARON AI Goes Public via Roth CH Acquisition Merger

New York, Dec 22 — SharonAI Inc., Australia’s leading Neocloud, Roth CH Acquisition Co. and Roth CH Holdings Inc. confirm the completion of their previously announced business combination pursuant to the Business Combination Agreement dated January 28, 2025, as amended.

In connection with the closing, Roth CH Acquisition Co. domesticated from the Cayman Islands to the State of Delaware by merging into Roth CH Holdings Inc., which changed its name to SharonAI Holdings, Inc. SharonAI Inc. survived a merger with a subsidiary of SharonAI Holdings, Inc. and will continue as a wholly owned subsidiary of SharonAI Holdings.

As a result of the transaction, former equityholders of SharonAI Inc. received shares of stock of SharonAI Holdings Inc., subject to the terms and conditions of the Business Combination Agreement. Shares of SharonAI Holdings’ common stock and warrants are trading on the OTC Market under the ticker symbols “SHAZ” and “SHAZW”, respectively.

Additional information regarding the transaction will be made available in the Company’s upcoming Current Report on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC.

“We are pleased to close the business combination which is an important step in our journey to become a public company,” said Wolf Schubert, CEO of SHARON AI.