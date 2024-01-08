Shaya has two new addresses in the Southern Indian city of Bangalore

January 2024: Silver bijouterie gets a makeover with Shaya by CaratLane’s stunning collections of 925 silver. Established to provide a plethora of authentic silver jewellery in a newfound appeal, Shaya effortlessly bridges the gap between bequest authenticity and zeal for fresh delineation. Bringing this energy to the city of Bangalore yet again, the brand expands its retail presence to this Southern part of India with its 5th and 6th store. The new retail destinations are located in the Mall of Asia and Nexus Shanti Niketan Mall and are now open to people of Bangalore to shop their heart out.

These offline stores by Shaya offer a warm and welcoming ambiance with cosy interiors and pretty aesthetics, instantly making you feel at home. With comfortable and snug nooks spread throughout the space where you can try on jewellery to your heart’s content, each corner of these new retail spaces will allow you to explore unique designs. From the stunning displays that are larger than life to the excellent retail plan that gives you a glimpse of everything Shaya has to offer, all at once, these stores in Bangalore should be on your must-visit list! As the bold and edgy counterpart of CaratLane, Shaya caters to all personalities and the stores are no different. From glam loving statement pieces to understated, low-key designs for everyday wear, there is something uniquely handcrafted for every identity and wearer.

Taking from the learnings of all the previous stores in the country and after observing the high demand and personal liking for Shaya by the consumers in Bangalore, an expansive range of Shaya’s stunning silver jewellery is right on display at these locations. Known for crafting 925 silver jewellery, all its latest collections like To the Everyday Queen, Chitrakalay Kolkata, To the Wanderlust in you, The Legacy of Rani Lokmahadevi, and much more will be available at the stores. With a wide selection of jewellery where each piece adds an eccentric character to your persona, along with Shaya’s robust customer support and in-house styling aid, you’re bound to find something that matches your vibe!

Head to Shaya’s newest addresses to explore the ranges further.

Address:

1. Shaya Mall Of Asia: Shaya, Unit No S-39, 2nd Floor, Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka, Hobli Yelahanka Taluk, Bellary Rd, Indra Nagar, Shabhari Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560092.

2. Shaya Nexus Shanti Niketan Mall: SHAYA by Caratlane, Unit no. 006, Upper Ground Floor, Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield Main Rd, Thigalarapalya, Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560067.

Store Timings: 10 am to 9:30 pm