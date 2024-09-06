ShepHertz AI Bot Transforms Guest Experience at Hotelogix & AxisRooms Connect 2024

New Delhi, 6th September, 2024: ShepHertz, a leading cloud-based platform that offers scalable infrastructure and advanced tools for building, managing, and scaling digital applications, showcased its advanced AI solutions at the Hotelogix & AxisRooms Connect 2024, marking a milestone in India’s hospitality sector. India’s premier event, dedicated to leading homegrown hospitality brands and held in partnership with Booking.com, HostBooks Limited, Restroworks, KePSLA and PayU, highlighted the transformative impact of technology on the mid-market hotel segment.

At this pioneering event, ShepHertz’s AI bot served as the personal companion for Guests, enhancing their experience with seamless interactions and instant responses. From touchless check-ins to real-time notifications and dynamic visitor management, the AI bot revolutionized event engagement with its advanced features, including facial recognition and comprehensive visitor data analytics. The AI for Hotels suite, which included the AI Concierge, AI Butler, AI-based Banquet Plate Counter, AI Front Desk, and AI-based Interview Assistant, was particularly well-received for its ability to streamline operations and elevate guest interactions.

Siddhartha Chandurkar, Founder & CEO of ShepHertz, shared his insights on the event’s success, “The overwhelming response at Hotelogix & AxisRooms Connect 2024 has been truly remarkable. We witnessed an impressive footfall at our booth and an unprecedented level of inquiries about our AI-driven solutions. The sheer volume of interest indicates the significant gap in the market for advanced, scalable technologies in the hospitality sector. Our AI bot and talentanywhere.ai platform not only met the demand but also highlighted the industry’s eagerness for innovation. This event has provided us with invaluable insights into the sector’s needs and further reinforces our commitment to bridging these gaps with advanced solutions.”

In addition to the AI bot, ShepHertz’s talentanywhere.ai platform made a significant impact. This groundbreaking technology was hailed as a game-changer by the majority of Guests. talentanywhere.ai offers a robust AI-driven recruitment process, enabling hoteliers to conduct preliminary interviews and assessments with ease, thereby saving time and ensuring a transparent selection process.

“Partnering with ShepHertz, Hotelogix will pioneer the use of AI technology and set a new standard in hospitality. Our AI concierge and butler systems offer a highly consistent and enhanced guest experience at a fraction of the cost, making high-quality guest interactions more efficient and affordable”, added Aditya Sanghi, CEO, Hotelogix.

The event featured other notable industry leaders like Tejarshi Roy, sharing their insights on the evolving landscape of the hospitality industry. The presence of over 100 hoteliers and the enthusiastic reception of ShepHertz’s innovations highlighted the growing recognition of AI as a key driver in the sector.

ShepHertz, known for its scalable cloud-based infrastructure and advanced tools, continues to lead in providing solutions that enhance digital applications and secure data management. Trusted by global companies such as IndiGo Airlines, Reliance Entertainment, Kotak Bank, and Tata, ShepHertz remains at the forefront of technological advancements.

ShepHertz offers a range of AI-powered solutions through its platforms, including talentanywhere.ai and workAnywhere. talentanywhere.ai (talentanywhere.ai) an AI-powered advanced platform to help candidates, recruiters, enterprises, and contract-to-hire vendors access, evaluate, and find global skills anywhere. workAnywhere (wAnywhere.com) is a future-ready work-anywhere platform that empowers modern organizations to manage and monitor their workforce in distributed environments.