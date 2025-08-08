Shielded Technologies Joins Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust as Premier Member

CAYMEN ISLANDS, SAN FRANCISCO, and LAS VEGAS (August 8, 2025) – Shielded Technologies (Shielded), the core developer of the Midnight Network, and Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust (LF Decentralized Trust), the premier open source foundation for decentralized technology, announced that Shielded has joined LF Decentralized Trust as a Premier Member. As the technical arm of Midnight, Shielded is also committing to support the Midnight Foundation’s planned contribution of the Midnight smart contract language to LF Decentralized Trust.

“We are joining LF Decentralized Trust as a premier member to accelerate the development and enterprise adoption of open source, privacy-first technologies, making data protection a core, foundational building block of Web3,” said Bob Blessing-Hartley, CTO, Shielded Technologies. “LF Decentralized Trust has established itself as the collaborative backbone for decentralized innovation while Shielded brings a critical and missing component to the table—the rational privacy at the core of Midnight network. Collectively, we will build the next generation of internet infrastructure, one that is not only transparent and resilient but also fundamentally respects user privacy.”

Blessing-Hartley will join the Governing Board of LF Decentralized Trust. He joins leaders from DTCC, Hedera, and Hitachi, all premier members of LF Decentralized Trust.