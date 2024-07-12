Mumbai, 12th July 2024: Pincode, India’s store-first commerce app, by PhonePe today announced that Mumbai’s popular local stores, such as Provilac Milk, Patel’s R Mart, Haiko Supermarket, Desi Farms and Punjab Sind etc., are now available on the app.

Customers can now shop from a vast collection of groceries, dairy products, fresh fruits and vegetables, along with a bunch of other daily essentials on the Pincode app through this partnership. Patel’s R Mart and Haiko Supermarket are stores with over 5,000 products, including an extensive assortment of daily essentials, fresh vegetables, fruits, etc. The dairy category features fresh-from-farm brands renowned for their clean-labeled dairy products, such as Desi Farms, Punjab Sind and Provilac Milk.

Speaking about the partnership, Vivek Lohcheb, CEO of Pincode, said. “We’re excited to partner with renowned daily essentials brands in Mumbai. Customers can shop from their preferred and trusted stores in nearby locations. This collaboration enables the brands to build a digital touchpoint to serve their customers, which is the need of the hour. Stores on our app are experiencing tremendous growth; retailers like Patel’s R Mart and Haiko Supermarket are seeing over 50% MOM growth since onboarding. This growth showcases how omni-channel is the way forward for local retailers.” Mr. Bharat Patel, CEO, Patel Retail Limited, says, “We are pleased to collaborate with Pincode to strengthen our online presence and connect with a broader audience. This partnership enables us to expand our services and engage with our customers online, addressing the needs of modern consumers who prioritize convenience and quality. Pincode’s support in technology has been crucial in enhancing our digital reach, ensuring our customers continue to enjoy an exceptional shopping experience.” Mr. Kumash Gandhi, Business Head, Haiko Supermarket, says, “We are delighted to partner with Pincode, who has provided invaluable support in establishing our online store on their app. We believe in an omni-channel approach to reach more customers and stay relevant in today’s market. With Haiko Supermarket’s premium-quality products now available online, customers can enjoy the convenience of shopping from home. We’re already experiencing a strong surge of orders through Pincode, demonstrating the success of this partnership.”

Pincode has over 2 million registered users, and it is growing exponentially. The offerings for merchants include free delivery, seasonal incentives, and reliability in order fulfillment, allowing merchants to expect a seamless transition into the digital marketplace. Pincode also provides comprehensive support through training, dedicated dashboards, and a mobile app for day-to-day operations, ensuring merchants can run their digital stores their way.