Shortgun Games Secures $1 Million Seed Funding to Build India’s Biggest Cinematic Third-Person Shooter for Global Audiences

Mumbai, 5th Aug, 2025: Shortgun, India’s emerging Game Development Studio co-founded by the developers of Rogue Heist, announces the closure of its $1 million Seed round supported by Angel Investors. The investment is instrumental in driving the creation of a console-grade, story-driven shooter, meticulously crafted for global competitive play. The studio plans to raise an additional $5 million in the next round to transition the project from a polished vertical slice to full-scale production.

The investment will be used for the development of a polished vertical slice, setting the stage for a globally competitive single-player IP from India.

Strategic Use of Fund

The newly raised capital will primarily support pre-production and development of the game’s Minimum Viable Product (MVP). This includes delivering a “vertical slice”, a polished, playable 5–8 minute experience that showcases the title’s unique mechanics, narrative depth, and visual direction. The funding will also enable strategic, need-based hiring to further strengthen Shortgun’s lean but high-caliber team, which operates largely out of India with a select group of international collaborators.

Recently the studio had collaborated with Vicky Arora, acclaimed Bollywood action director known for popular movies like URI, RRR, TANAAV, and now most awaiting Ramayan Part. He is leading action design and choreography for the upcoming game, ensuring that combat sequences are not only technically accurate but also narratively cohesive. Shortgun’s team includes former developers from Rogue Heist such as Ashish Beuria and Neha Hooda, with over 25% of its development talent based internationally. The studio operates with a strong player-first philosophy, prioritizing high-impact design and immersive storytelling from the earliest stages of development.

Market Opportunity

India’s gaming industry is growing at a remarkable pace. Valued at USD 5.21 billion in 2024, the market is expected to quadruple to USD 22.53 billion by 2034. Investment activity has also surged, with the online gaming segment alone drawing over ₹22,931 crore (USD 2.75 billion) in domestic and foreign funding between FY20 and FY24 YTD. Analysts also forecast that the sector could unlock up to USD 63 billion in investor value by 2029, underscoring India’s potential to become one of the world’s fastest-growing gaming markets.

“This funding will allow us to go beyond prototypes and deliver a polished vertical slice that encapsulates the heart of our game,” said Vidhit Mehta, Founder of Shortgun Games. “We’re deliberately focusing on quality-first development, taking time to refine systems, narrative tone, and gameplay depth. This proof of concept will be key to attracting publishing partners and setting new benchmarks for what an Indian studio can achieve on a global stage.”

“We’re not just building another shooter game,” said Jeet Chandan, Managing Director at Shortgun Games. “Our vision is to craft a flagship IP that blends cinematic storytelling, emotional decision-making, and tight gameplay mechanics, a top-notch experience on a mid-sized studio budget. This investment allows us to take calculated risks, experiment boldly, and innovate in ways the market here hasn’t seen before. Our long-term goal is to establish Shortgun as a globally respected name from India, proving we can deliver games with both commercial appeal and artistic depth.”

“What’s interesting about this phase is the freedom to experiment,” said Ashish R. Beuria, Game Director at Shortgun Games and former developer of Rogue Heist. “We’re not just scaling up production, we’re exploring new mechanics, testing bold ideas, and shaping a player experience that feels truly different. This investment gives us the space to build a game that surprises players and challenges expectations of what an Indian-made shooter can be.”

With multiple high-profile collaborations in place, a vertical slice in development, and a global publishing push on the horizon, Shortgun is laying the foundation for India’s first genre-defining shooter franchise, a project that seeks to challenge the dominance of long-standing titles and put India on the world gaming map.