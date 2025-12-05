Shree Cement Chairman H.M. Bangur to attend Pravasi Rajasthani Divas 2025

Chandigarh, Dec 05th: Shri H.M. Bangur, Chairman of Shree Cement Ltd., is set to participate in the coveted Pravasi Rajasthani Divas 2025, scheduled to take place on December 10 in Jaipur. Shri Bangur will attend the event as an honoured guest and speaker.

His participation underscores his long-standing association with the state of Rajasthan, its industrial progress, and its future aspirations. Under his leadership, Shree Cement has grown into India’s third largest sustainable cement manufacturers.

At the event, Mr. Bangur will be part of discussions shaping Rajasthan’s long-term and sustainable development agenda. Known for his data-driven and forward-looking approach to industry and infrastructure, he will speak on crucial topics, sharing insights on sustainable manufacturing, energy efficiency, and future investments, which are closely aligned with the state’s economic priorities. His vision resonates with the spirit of Viksit Bharat, encouraging to Connect, Collaborate, and Contribute in redefining Rajasthan’s growth story.

Pravasi Rajasthani Divas serves as the state’s premier platform to engage distinguished members of the global Rajasthani community. The annual gathering brings together leading entrepreneurs, business icons and achievers to celebrate Rajasthan’s heritage and its growing stature as a hub for industry, innovation and investment.